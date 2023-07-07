Congresswoman Dingell visits downtown Dexter

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) paid a visit to downtown Dexter on July 7, for an informal Meet and Greet hosted by the Sun Times News and Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce.

Representing Michigan’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, Dingell said since she’s been back home in Michigan from Washington D.C. she’s been visiting different parts of the district, which includes among a list of Washtenaw County municipalities, the city of Dexter, Dexter Township and Webster Township.

The event was nicknamed the “Dingell Mingle” and that’s what the congresswoman did. She took the time to meet and speak with the other attendees for a good 45 minutes before being introduced by Chuck Colby of The Sun Times News and Becky Cobler of the Dexter Area Chamber.

Dingell took a moment to introduce herself and talk about being the local representative for the communities. With the 2022 redistricting of Michigan completed, Dingell has been working to connect with the communities she represents and has been visiting places such as the Dexter Bakery and Dexter Forum, and talking with the people she meets.

Dingell said she’s there to listen and help. She said she and her team want to know of any issues, concerns or questions community members might have. Dingell said a big part of connecting with the communities is helped by her team.

50 people attended the event that took place inside the Sun Times News and Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce offices at 8123 Main Street from 1-2 p.m. The event had food brought in by Dexter’s Pub as well as some homemade rice pudding from the Dexter Riverview Café. Both restaurants sit across the street from the offices, which are in the former city of Dexter offices.

After the event, Colby, the Publisher of the Sun Times News, said, “I am most impressed that Congresswoman Dingell sought us out and asked if she could meet with business people from Dexter. And I felt as though when she spoke, it was from the heart and that she has a sincere interest in helping. It was refreshing.”