Local business: Ann Arbor Garage Floors offers experience and know-how

From custom concrete floor coverings and other protective coatings, Ann Arbor Garage Floors is a local company with the experience and know-how that make them one of the best.

As a sister company to PPC Solutions, Ann Arbor Garage Floors is the mostly residential side of the business owned by Steve Cattell and Ben Daubner. Their team works on things like basements, garage and barn floors, and patios, and other areas where they’re needed. From new build to renovation.

The Sun Times News sat down with Cattell and Daubner to talk about floors as the newspaper was looking to improve its own office floor. One of the main questions was what services does Ann Arbor Garage Floors offer.

The floors done by Ann Arbor Garage Floors at the UofM Natatorium. photo courtesy of Ann Arbor Garage Floors

Their main specialties are: Polished Concrete, Metallic Floor Coatings, Epoxy Chip Broadcast and Industrial Strength Epoxy Coating. If thinking about getting something done, Daubner said a customer can contact them, and then they could come out to give a free estimate and discuss options, which include customers seeing a sample board where one can feel and see the texture of the different options.

Both owners are local with Cattell a Chelsea resident and Daubner from Manchester. The company covers the greater Washtenaw County area and into neighboring communities as well, such as Brighton. Their great work is evident in viewing their Facebook page with posts like, “The sprint cars are all nestled back into their spots in the Smith Motorsports shop. Huge thank you to Ann Arbor Garage Floors for doing an awesome job on the shop and garage floors” and in hearing them also list the places where their work can be seen, such as the flooring at the Encore in Dexter, the University of Michigan Natatorium in Ann Arbor and Ugly Dog in Chelsea.

New look for a living room floor. photo courtesy of Ann Arbor Garage Floors

They said what they offer is a fix for things such as an old, damaged garage floor or protecting a new basement floor. Cattell said customers can think about protecting their floors while also addressing aesthetics and clean-ability.

Both said in Michigan, salt corrosion is a major issue, not only on vehicles but also on concrete. They said an option such as the industrial grade color chip flooring system is not only a cosmetic solution, but is also 100 percent chemical resistant and will protect concrete from the corrosive tendencies of the salt brought in from vehicles.

Daubner said they offer a 15 year warranty on all their flooring systems.

To contact them, call (734) 904-4236 or email daubnerben@gmail.com. Ann Arbor Garage Floors also has a Facebook page.