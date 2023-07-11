Ann Arbor Welcomes CareYaya, Bridging Generational Gap with Affordable Care

CareYaya is excited to announce the expansion of their services to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

CareYaya's cutting-edge technology has been connecting college-educated caregivers with elderly individuals across North Carolina, making a positive impact on our communities.

"This idea is genius for families who do not need high-skilled nursing care but do need some companion care with additional basic support for a loved one. They have saved my sanity, my health, maybe even my life!" - Lisa Levin, caregiver for her mother.

Access to quality healthcare is often determined by social determinants of health (SDOH), which create disparities between the haves and have-nots. These SDOH include the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age, as well as the complex social structures and economic systems that shape these conditions. Starting at just $15 per hour, the care provided by CareYaya's pre-health student caregivers is 30% lower in cost than industry standards.