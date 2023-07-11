Dexter's Brandon Anderson is truly a three sport star

This past school/athletic year was a historical one for Dexter’s Brandon Anderson. He did something that probably only a handful of people could say they have accomplished.

As a junior at Dexter High School, Anderson reached all state in three sports, which is a great achievement at anytime and anyplace. As this summer moves on The Sun Times News (STN) knows there are some stories from the past school year that were missed, but this is one we had to follow up on.

STN recently asked Anderson about this past year and qualifying for states in three sports.

“I’m still shocked, not gonna lie,” he said. “I didn’t really realize how big of an achievement going all state over three different sports was until someone mentioned that it’s only been done a handful of times.”

He runs Cross Country and Track (two different sports). He ran the 4 x 400 meter relay, 4 x 800 meter relay, and the open 800 meter. This past year he also just joined Swim and Dive as a diver.

Brandon Anderson the diver. photo by Dawn McCann

In explaining all three, he said:

“In cross country I’ve qualified for states since my freshman year. It was fun representing Dexter my Freshman and Junior year because we qualified as a team. At this point in my cross career I see getting to states as just business. Like I expect to be there.”

“Before each meet I think about how difficult the race is gonna be and honestly I kind of just want to walk, but, once the gun goes off I have to run my race. My PR in cross is a 15:41 and my best state run was last fall when I came in 12th place with a 15:50.”

“Going to states for dive was kinda crazy. I remember my coach told me that I had the potential to make it to states if I just put in the work. I didn’t actually believe him. Watching divers that I knew would make it to states doing three-and-halves and inward two-and-halves, my only thought was, yeah that’s death. But, I guess coach was right. I really started to focus on my more difficult dives leading up to regionals. My goal, just wanting to do well on each dive and get a good score. I never would have imagined that I would have the opportunity to go to states in my first year of a sport. I think I placed 6th at regionals and I ended up finishing 24th overall out of 36 competitors at the state meet.”

“In the spring, when I crossed the finish line in the open 800 meter race at the regional meet for track at Grand Ledge, and realized I had qualified for states in three sports, I was kind of overwhelmed. My finishing time at regionals was a 1:56.2, four seconds faster than my previous PR (personal record). At the state track meet, I ran a 1:56.3 in the open 800 race, and came in 14th place overall out of 30 total runners. Making it to states for track has been a goal of mine since the end of my freshman year. And to do so has made me realize what good comes from really putting your mind and heart to something.”

“I think one of the big motivators for me is when I look at the Athletic.net website and the Dexter High School cross country and track records and I see my name up there. That’s pretty cool.”

In thinking about his dedication and time put in and commitment he made, STN asked him if he had support and help along the way. He pointed to his coaches, teammates and friends, citing upper classmen mentors like Josh Lamb and to his parents and family, including his grandparents who he said come to almost every event from Toledo.

Looking ahead to his upcoming senior year, STN asked him what’s next.

“Try and do the same thing I guess,” he answered. “I’m hoping we can qualify again this fall as a team for Cross Country. I haven’t talked to coach Lamb about this yet, but I’m hoping to try and qualify for states in another individual event as well as the 800.”

Brandon Anderson the cross country runner. photo by Mike Williamson