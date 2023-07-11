Dexter Leaders Celebrate $8.5 Million Appropriation for new Multigenerational Community Center

Exciting news for the Dexter community came out of State Senator Sue Shink’s office this week as it announced that $8.5 million dollars is being set aside for a new Multigenerational Community Center in Dexter.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Shink, D-14th District, on July 11, to ask about this new development.

“It’s very exciting,” said Shink, who described the effort to secure funding as a team effort that will aim to bring about a new community center in Dexter for all ages, young and old, and everyone in between.

Shink said community members, from the schools to the senior center, and other residents, have all helped in their own ways to push this forward. She recalled in the past talking with Ann Davis from the Senior Center about the needs at the center, so Shink hopes this will help address the desire for a new senior center home while also addressing many needs across the entire community.

In addition, Shink said Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is also working on securing some federal funding.

Here is the press release given to STN by Shink’s office on July 11:

Following this year’s state budget process, four local lawmakers were able to bring home a higher-than-anticipated budget item for FY 2024 that will allow the development of a multigenerational center in the Dexter community.

The new community center will engage people of all ages in one tremendous, vibrant place.

“The residents of the Dexter region will effectively use a high-quality multi-generational community space to promote the health and well-being of our residents as well as provide opportunities that foster community engagement,” said state Senator Sue Shink, who championed the measure. “I’m excited about this incredible investment in a shared community center that invests in older adults as well as the next generation of youth and families in this vibrant community.”

State Rep. Carrie Rheingans, who also pushed hard for the legislation, agreed, saying, "I am proud that funding for the Dexter Multi-Generational Community Center has been approved and will be available very soon to continue building strong community ties among Dexter residents. Building community cohesion in these ways is an important aspect of community health."

The third lawmaker who advocated fiercely for the bill, State Rep. Jennifer Conlin, said, ““I am very pleased to collaborate with my Washtenaw colleagues in offering appropriations for the Dexter Senior Center. It is important to remember that Michigan is a state with a significant aging population, and senior citizens in our communities deserve access to crucial resources, such as this. I look forward to seeing the implementation of these funds.”

Both the Dexter Senior Center and Dexter Community Schools heralded its potential to build positive local impact.

“The new Dexter Area (Multi-Generational) Community Center will bring people of all ages together, sharing wisdom, fun and growth in a place that is conducive to relationship-building and overall health,” said Gordon L. Smith III, director of the Dexter Senior Center. “On behalf of the Dexter Senior Center Board, we are so proud to be affiliated with this effort and want to offer a special thanks to Sen. Shink and her colleagues in the House for bringing this across the finish line.”

Leaders at Dexter Community Schools, which will act as fiscal agent for the state funding on behalf of the project, were equally enthusiastic.

“Dexter Community Schools is a community school district, and we firmly believe that our children learn both within our schools and throughout our community,” said Dr. Christopher Timmis, Dexter Community Schools superintendent. “DCS will help ensure the project moves forward as planned, using these essential state resources to foster belonging, growth, and economic progress for our entire region.”

Across the globe, multi-generational settings for living and activity have enriched all participants. Increasingly, these settings are being created here in the U.S.

“It’s long past time Michigan established multi-generational centers of its own,” Smith said. “After all, our state’s population of older adults is 12th largest in the U.S.—and growing larger every day. Our economic challenges in recent decades have caused many younger Michiganders to leave the state, and we’ve missed out on many of the immigration trends that might have replaced them.”

Smith believes the Dexter model will be replicable and transformative for the entire state.

"Details of the Dexter Multigenerational Community Center project will take shape in collaboration with our community and will strengthen and increase the economic competitiveness of the Dexter region," Timmis said. “Dexter Community Schools thanks our local policymakers for their leadership in providing this support for our community. Finally, I want to offer my personal appreciation to our entire community for their hard work in advocating for this plan. This funding will have a long-term positive impact throughout our entire community.”