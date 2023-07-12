St Joseph Parish Festival Set to Kickstart a Summer of Fun

The St Joseph Parish Festival, an annual tradition of community celebration in Dexter, is back again this summer, promising an action-packed weekend full of family-friendly fun. The organizers of the festival have just released the schedule for 2023, featuring a blend of new activities and fan-favorite traditions.

The festivities will kick off with the much-anticipated Family Theatre Night on Friday, July 21. The evening will spotlight a performance by the acclaimed Encore Musical Theatre Company. Following this, Saturday and Sunday will be jam-packed with activities from noon till late. Event-goers can look forward to a reimagined arts & crafts show, an exhilarating bingo competition, live music, sports, and games for kids, as well as a classic car show. And let's not forget the delicious chicken dinner that has become synonymous with the festival.

The St Joseph Parish Festival isn't just about fun and games. The event carries a rich history dating back to the 1870s when the Parish first began hosting community gatherings. The primary objective of these festivals was to provide a platform for community socializing and to raise funds for projects supported by the church. Notably, the late 1970s saw the festival aiding a local Vietnamese refugee family. This legacy of giving continues today, with the parish committing to tithe 10% of festival proceeds to local charities such as the St Louis Center and Faith in Action.

Festival-goers can head over to the St Joseph Catholic Church Festival grounds on the southwest corner of Mast and Territorial Roads in Webster Township for all the fun. The Festival address is 6805 North Mast Rd, Dexter. The final event, a grand raffle draw, will close the festival on Sunday, July 23, at 5 PM.

In keeping with tradition, the St Joseph Parish Festival remains free for all attendees. For more information on the festival and its schedule, visit the St Joseph Parish website at http://www.stjos.com.

Wow! There’s a lot of things to do!

Friday, July 21

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Family Theatre Night Performance

In St Joseph Country Church, Encore Musical Theatre Company celebrates an evening from the American music-theatre songbook. Doors open at 6 PM.

Wine and finger foods available in the church gathering space.

Lights out by 11:00 PM

Saturday, July 22

Noon - 7:00 PM Children's Activities in Children's Game Tent

1:00 - 2:00 PM Children's Tent Entertainment - The King's Yomen

2:30 - 3:30 PM Children's Tent Entertainment - Bieder Science (Hands-on science demo with liquid nitrogen)

Noon - 7:00 PM Cake Walk

Noon - 8:00 PM Inflatable Kids' Games

Noon - 7:00 PM Teen Cafe

Noon - 1:30 PM K of C Soccer Challenge

12:30 - 2:00 PM Knockerball (Wearable bubbles. Could be teen mayhem.)

2:30 - 4:00 PM K of C Free Throw Contest

6:00 - 7:30 PM Mushball Game (Rapid fire "softball" on the Classic Car Show field)

Saturday, July 22 continued

Noon - 3:30 PM Classic Car Show

Noon - 6:00 PM Golf Chipping Contest

Noon - 8:30 PM Arts & Crafts Show

Noon - 8:00 PM Bingo

2:00 - 2:30 PM Tour of Country Church

4:00 - 6:00 PM Cornhole Tournament

4:00 - 6:00 PM Eric the Juggler

Noon - 2:00 PM Big Tent Entertainment - II-V-I Orchestra (30's and 40's big band music standards)

2:30 - 3:45 PM Big Tent Entertainment - Chelsea House Orchestra (Bluegrass and contemporary music arrangements)

7:00 - 9:45 PM Big Tent Entertainment - Magic Bus (Renowned 60's music tribute band)

Sunday, July 23

11:00 AM - Noon Holy Mass (Under the Big Tent)

Noon - 5:00 PM K of C Chicken Dinner

Noon - 5:00 PM Children's Activities in Children's Game Tent

1:00 - 4:00 PM Children's Tent Entertainment - Wildlife Safari

Noon - 5:00 PM Cake Walk

Noon - 5:00 PM Inflatable Kids' Games

Noon - 5:00 PM Teen Cafe

Noon - 5:00 PM Golf Chipping Contest

Noon - 5:00 PM Arts & Crafts Show

Noon - 5:00 PM Bingo

12:30 - 2:30 PM Big Tent Entertainment - Kielbasa Kings (Festival-favorite polka band)

3:00 - 5:00 PM Big Tent Entertainment – Toppermost (Premier Beatles tribute band)

4:00 - 5:00 PM Kickball Tournament

Festival closes at 5:00 PM.

5:15 - 5:30 PM Large Raffle Awards Presentation

