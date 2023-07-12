Something for everyone at Misty Handmade Boutique & Crystals in Scio Township

Misty Handmade Boutique & Crystals is a unique local shop where you can find one of a kind, handmade goods that come from over 65 local crafters. It’s a great place to buy gifts and treat oneself to something special.

The uniqueness of the business, which is located at 299 N. Zeeb Road, right near Grand Traverse Pie Company and Metzger's German Restaurant, comes from the idea that brought it about.

When asked by the Sun Times News (STN) why did you start this business, owner Rachel Nicole, a Dexter resident, said, “I primarily wanted a spot to be able to sell my candles and crystals, while helping others in the community make some extra income to support their families. It’s an extremely rewarding experience, especially when hearing our vendors stories and how much an opportunity like this helps them with purchasing food for their families, kids extracurricular sports, clothing, etc.”

In citing a meaningful example, she said, “One of our vendors recently let me know because her husband is a school bus driver, he is out of work for the summer, leaving her to provide for the family and how much an opportunity like this means to her. She also has a little boy that has needed multiple heart surgeries and I’m just happy to be able to help in a small way, but to her it means a lot!”

The offerings inside the location are diverse and plentiful.

They offer home decor such as signs, door hangers, porch leaners, plants, 3D paper art and work from artists featuring alcohol ink canvases and framed prints, paintings, drawings, pottery and cards for many different occasions.

In the kitchen section, they have bowl coozies, tea, tea boxes, can, bottle and water bottle coozies, crochet coasters, tumblers and dry rubs.

As far as clothing and accessories, they have shirts for women and toddlers (and will soon offer men shirts), hand knit baby clothes, purses, crochet stuffed animals, minky blankets and loveys in multiple sizes, fleece blankets, jewelry for all tastes and more.

photo courtesy of Misty Handmade Boutique & Crystals

There are also non toxic candles with a wood wick or cotton wick, wax melts, squeezable wax, room sprays, car freshies and fire starters. Additionally, they have non toxic bath and body care including, but not limited to, shower gel, bug spray, healing salves, goods from a local lavender farm, Ayurveda inspired hair oil and rose cold cream, goat milk soap, body butter and lotion.

And although not handmade, the crystals there are sourced from miners all over the world. They have a nice selection of crystals and crystal jewelry, with pieces for any budget.

They said their men’s section is coming along as well (Rachel said they welcome anyone to shop this section, but it was created with men in mind). They have gear clocks that tailor to car enthusiasts, Edison pipe lights, beard oil, custom art cards including but not limited to local sports teams and coaches, TV characters, and musicians and flight boards and bottle openers sourced from bourbon and wine barrels.

Lastly, they offer collegiate inspired items and mitten state, shaped goods such as signs, bottle openers, picture frames and more.

So you see the shop has something for everyone.

STN asked about their customer base and who they are.

“Honestly, everyone!” said Rachel. “My goal for the shop is to have something for everyone. We love being inclusive! We get traffic from the two neighboring restaurants, Grand Traverse Pie Co. and Metzger's, and I love being able to say to the men waiting for their wives to shop, that there’s an area for them too! They usually do wander over and enjoy looking at the goods we have. Many people hear boutique and think it’s just for women, and I’m here to break that stereotype.”

To wrap up the interview, STN asked her what she wants the community to know.

“When people shop at the boutique, they are making a true difference for locals in their community - keeping the money local and helping families while receiving quality, handmade goods,” she said. “Great place to shop not only for yourself but for gifts as well - these are items you cannot find at conglomerates/Amazon and that’s one reason we stand out! “

Their store sign should soon be up on the building and to celebrate they will be having an event with guest vendors from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. They typically do monthly events with the hope to spread the word and excitement as much as possible.

So pay it a visit at 299 N. Zeeb Rd, with free parking. You can also visit their Facebook page.