Discover Dexter's Six Hidden Gems That Embody Community Life

Dexter has six city parks in various parts of the 1.965 square mile city limits, any one of which is only a brief walk away for some outdoor respite.

Mill Creek Park

One of these parks, arguably the most well-known in the area, is Mill Creek Park. The larger section of the park has a walking path nestled along the banks of Mill Creek. The boardwalk follows along the river, eventually connecting to a trail extension that ends on Baker Rd. This extension was added in 2019 and allows for wider access to biking and walking paths within the downtown area without having to cut through downtown itself. The park is a popular spot for anglers and walkers, offering a refreshing scenic route. There are also many open grass areas only a few steps off the boardwalk that make for a good place to rest or picnic.

The more secluded section of the park is called Mill Creek Park North, located next to the Dexter District Library and directly behind the fire station. Plenty of picnic tables, open grass space, swings, and a play structure make it the perfect place for any person or family in pursuit of outdoor fun. One of the unique features is a climbing rock near the play structure. Kids are often seen climbing, sitting on, and occasionally jumping off the rock throughout the day. The B2B Trail also passes through the park, allowing quick access. There are also year-round portable toilets located at the park. However, if you are there during library hours, then public restrooms are easily accessible there too. This park's many qualities allow it to be the epicenter of outdoor life in Dexter when the weather gets warm.

However, as overshadowing as Mill Creek Park can be, Dexter has five other equally endearing parks.

Monument Park

Another one of Dexter’s parks hosts many of the city’s ice cream lovers on warm afternoons; it is the main area for festivals, concerts, and town events; and is at the city's very center. Monument Park has no playground equipment but is home to the Dexter Gazebo- a staple piece of the town- and the historic and iconic statue at the front of the park honoring those who have served in the armed forces. There are plenty of sidewalks, benches, and picnic tables, with additional well-kept greenery and flower beds surrounding them. In the winter, you can find a public ice-skating rink, a nativity scene, and even the annual ice sculpture contest set up all around the park. Reviews online describe it as a great place for “light reading” and grabbing a bite from a neighboring restaurant.

Peace Park

Peace Park is the smallest of Dexter’s city parks at only 0.2 acres. It was created to encourage relaxation and connectedness within the community. The park is at the corner of Inverness Street and Ann Arbor Street, east of downtown Dexter. There are benches, picnic tables, and many trees and open grass areas, making it perfect for contemplation. The park also includes a post with the words “May Peace Prevail On Earth” written in English and three other languages on each of its four sides. The sentiment of this park only adds to its unique overall charm.

Lions Park

Another park created with a similar sentiment on connectedness and community is Lions Park. Although having been a green space for much longer, Lions Park is one of Dexter's newer playground locations. In 2015, a gazebo was donated to the park by the Dexter Lions Club, and shortly after, in 2016, the city installed a blue play structure. The structure includes swings, a slide, and other unique climbing features. Many park benches and walkways surrounding the play area also reside in the park. This park is right down the road from Peace Park, on the corner of Edison and Ann Arbor Street. Lions Park has increased in popularity since adding the play equipment and, as written in reviews from those that live in the area, its popularity can be attested to by the “number of laughing and screaming children daily.”

Community Park

Another park, nearly as big as Mill Creek Park but much less well-known, is Community Park. This park is near Busch’s behind LaFontaine Chevrolet. The park is nestled within the neighborhood of Huron Farms. Despite its size, this park is easy to miss but has much to offer. On one side of Ryan Drive, you can find a pavilion, playground equipment, and plenty of walking paths and park benches. On the other side, there’s a public basketball court with four hoops. The wide array of equipment and sheer size of the space allows for numerous activities. The space also includes picnic tables, grills, and portable toilets for public use.

Horseshoe Park

The final park, possibly the least known in Dexter, is Horseshoe Park, dubbed “First Street Park” by the late Paul Cousins poking fun that Dexter has no First Street. This park is located on Second Street and tucked away along the railroad tracks. It gets its name from the many horseshoe pits. On top of this, the park has picnic tables and grills and is equipped with a portable toilet during the summer months.

All photos by Mya Weiss