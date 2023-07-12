N Territorial Rd Bridge Construction Update

The rehabilitation project for the N. Territorial Rd Bridge, spanning over the scenic Huron River, is steadily moving forward. The bridge, located between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr, is a part of a busy stretch for commuters in the Dexter Township area.

The completion of the remaining concrete pavement repairs near the N. Territorial Rd Bridge marked a significant milestone in the construction timeline.

As of this week, contractors have pivoted to the next phase, involving the cleaning and prepping of the bridge deck surface. This preparation will pave the way for the application of an epoxy overlay, which is expected to be completed by July 14, according to contractor reports.

In a bid to ensure seamless traffic flow amidst the ongoing construction, a temporary signal will remain place. This will enable the maintenance of traffic in both directions and ensure minimal disruption to commuters as they navigate through the Dexter Township area.