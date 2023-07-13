What Makes Your Soul Smile?

There’s a lot of noise out there these days. A lot of people shouting over other people who are trying to shout over other people shouting. And on it goes. Maybe I live in a bit of a bubble. I see it on TV. I read about it on social media. Luckily, I don’t witness it very often. Maybe I am naïve. Personally, I think it’s a choice. I choose to surround myself with people and places that make my soul smile. I try to create a place where my nouns and verbs advocate for more joy daily. What about you? If you were asked to create a list of things that make you truly smile, what would it look like? Since this is a local paper, I am going to stay local today. To my friends who read this outside of our community, apologies. I double dog dare you all to come up with a list that makes your soul smile and endeavor to experience at least a few of those things every day. Here goes:

The breakfast at the Hotel Hickman in Dexter. They are only open four days per week, but it is still the best breakfast around. A great breakfast at a great price makes my soul smile.

Walking down main street in Chelsea. The sites, sounds, shops, and people in that wonderful community make my soul smile.

Walking into any of the local hardware stores in town. Whether it’s Hackney’s in Dexter, Peter’s in Whitmore Lake, or any of the others I have ventured into. The employees always smile and mean it and their help is genuine. That type of customer service makes my soul smile.

Every single time I have been to Robin Hills Farm in Chelsea. My soul smiles every single time.

Chatting up the 13U baseball parents from Saline when our Dexter 13U team played them last week. No negative banter, no “we are better than you” stuff. We sat behind home plate and simply appreciated quality baseball played by some great young men from Saline and Dexter. You all were super cool and fun. Extra kudos to the Saline DJ who played music between innings. Great choices! Hearing Centerfield by John Fogerty before the game certainly made my soul smile.

All the great stores and shops that leave freshwater bowls and give treats to our four-legged citizens when going for their evening walk. Happy dogs make my soul smile big.

Erratic Ale in Dexter. Wonderful people and a perfect evening environment. That makes my soul smile.

My son just finished 7th grade here in Dexter. A special shout out to a teacher who was NOT my son’s favorite. Here’s to you Mr. Hoelscher, my son’s English teacher. He didn’t like being pushed. He thought his good was good enough. Many-a-day, he came home angry after your class. But I have never witnessed him working harder or being prouder of any A he earned than the one he earned in your class this year. You made my son a better student this year and that certainly makes my soul smile. Thank you.

My son’s friend who not only started a whiffle ball league, but posts videos and game summaries on YouTube about it. You Commissioner Braxton, you make my soul smile. I can’t wait for you to grow up and become GM of the Detroit Tigers. They can use you.

Lastly, the people who call our community’s home. We smile at each other when we pass by on the sidewalks or the aisles of our local stores and restaurants. We let each other turn (most of the time) when dropping off at school or coming home during rush hour. Perhaps we are in a bit of a bubble. Perhaps we keep all the shouting out of our communities. I know we aren’t perfect, and we always have things to work on. But all of you. Thank you for making my soul smile.

Please remember to advocate for more joy ( https://thesuntimesnews.com/g/dexter-mi/n/136717/i-advocate-more-joy) and support our local businesses.

Steve Gwisdalla is a Dexter resident, self-appointed leader of the Tribe of Up and owner, Chief Smile Emoji Distributor, Happiness Coach, and all-around swell guy with BetterPlace Consulting. Reach out to him if you need a smile emoji or a bit more happiness in your day at steve@betterplacemgmt.com