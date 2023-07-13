Scio Township set to make decision on potential future uses of the old Goodrich Quality 16 movie theater

The public hearing on the closed down Goodrich Movie Theater Quality 16 site was held on July 11, before the Scio Township Board of Trustees.

According to Scio Township, Etkin Management, LLC, on behalf of Jackson Road Cinemas, LLC, is requesting a major amendment to the approved Goodrich Theater PUD (planned unit development), which is the site’s current designation.

“The request is to allow a variety of land uses in place of the existing Theater building,” community planner Doug Lewan said in his report to the board.

So because a major amendment to the Planned Unit Development has been requested, a public hearing is required.

The Sun Times News followed up with Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway about the hearing.

“The Goodrich Theater public hearing went well,” said Hathaway. “The applicant made a brief presentation of their request to have permitted uses other than a movie theater. We heard from several members of the public, including the owners of the two ‘outlots’ along the Jackson Road frontage of the site.”

Hathaway said the owners of the businesses are very supportive of the effort to find a new "anchor" to replace the movie theater.

“They emphasized that any new use should partner well with their established businesses,” Hathaway said. “They expressed concerns about potential uses of the former theater site that might be in conflict with their businesses. A particular concern was any use that impacts the shared parking lot. They are also concerned about disruption to their businesses that will occur during construction.”

Lewan said the entire PUD maintains 15 acres over three parcels, which are all owned by separate entities that share parking and cross access rights. He said any modification to the proposed uses and/or associated site improvements shall be specific to the Theater parcel as the applicant does not have control of the other two parcels within the existing PUD.

The potential motion that board might vote on states: To approve PUD/OA#22008 Goodrich Theater PUD based on the Planning Commission recommendation of approval incorporating the additional uses and modifications noted in the Planning Commission meeting minutes of April 24, 2023, which include: 1. That medical office/dental office use is part of a mixed use. 2. That multi-family use is 20-30 units per acre and up to six (6) stories. 3. The amended PUD is submit to negotiation of further public benefits based on the project’s increased impact on township services. Further, any development brought forward to replace the existing theater building will be subject to full site plan review and approval pursuant to Article VI Site Plan Review of the Scio Township Zoning Ordinance.”

Hathaway said the next step is for the Board of Trustees to approve an amendment to the original PUD to allow for marketing of that site as something other than a movie theater. He said that may occur at the board’s July 25 meeting.

To see the previous story on this, go to https://thesuntimesnews.com/g/dexter-mi/n/166396/public-hearing-about-closed-down-goodrich-movie-theater-scheduled-scio.