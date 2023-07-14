The Encore Musical Theatre Company Dazzles with 15th Anniversary Season Launch Concert

Has The Encore really been with us for 15 years already? The old saying has never been truer; Time flies when you’re having fun!

First, congratulations to The Encore Musical Theatre for this remarkable milestone, and thank you for the 190 productions and counting.

“It's incredible to reflect on The Encore's journey from its inception to now entering its 15th Season,” says actress and Director of Market for The Encore Jessica Grové. “We've defied many odds as a non-profit musical theatre company, considering the industry's notorious lack of stability due to the extraordinary expense it takes to bring high-quality professional theatre to life. This achievement is undoubtedly due to the exceptional community here in Dexter and beyond, whose unwavering support is truly awe-inspiring.”

Now, secondly, check out how they are celebrating the occasion. As the house lights dim and the curtain opens, The Encore will launch its anniversary season with two performances featuring the Tony and Grammy-nominated stage dynamo Jeremy Jordan.

The July 27th concert, already sold out, is the rescheduled date from the much-anticipated April 20th event, which was unfortunately side-lined due to Jordan losing his voice. But hang on, July 28th still has seats available. The evening will include an exclusive launch party for The Encore’s 15th Anniversary Season before the performance. The cash bar will be open with a chance to win a Season 15 subscription package.

Jordan is in high demand. He will be in the New York production of Little Shop of Horrors on July 25th for an eight-week stint taking time out for his turn at The Encore on the 27th and 28th.

The Encore’s Artistic Director and Founder, Dan Cooney, says, "This is a rare opportunity to see one of Broadway's current biggest names in The Encore's intimate space. Jeremy is extremely generous to share his gifts with us, especially amid opening in Little Shop of Horrors just two days prior to coming to us."

Fun little fact: Little Shop of Horrors will also be The Encore's Season 15 opener.

Founded in 2008 by Broadway star Dan Cooney and local theatre enthusiasts Anne and Paul Koch, The Encore's vision was to bring a slice of Broadway to the quiet Village of Dexter. Starting life in a 6,000-square-foot factory garage behind Hackney Hardware, The Encore sang and danced through 12 seasons before leaping the grand and historic Copeland building.

“We are fortunate to have a diverse group of supporters, including individual donors, corporate sponsors, and foundations who believe in and champion our mission, not to mention our engaged board of directors and passionate staff,” explains Grové. “Their contributions have been instrumental in our success. Equally invaluable are our dedicated volunteers, without whom The Encore simply wouldn't exist.”

With the help of a successful $2 million capital campaign, The Encore renovated the old school building into a state-of-the-art performing arts center. Despite a global pandemic throwing a dramatic plot twist, The Encore stayed in character, holding outdoor concerts and preparing to reopen with a 13th season the following fall. Over the past 15 years, The Encore has spotlighted over 190 productions, drawing in Broadway stars and award-winning artists like Jeremy Jordan.

Mr. Jordan has starred on Broadway in Newsies, Waitress, Rock of Ages, Bonnie and Clyde, and West Side Story. His television credits include leading roles in Supergirl (CW) and Smash (NBC). He starred in the film version of The Last Five Years (opposite Anna Kendrick), A Joyful Noise, and most recently, the feature film Spinning Gold.

Tickets for the July 28th performance are $125 and can be purchased through The Encore's website at www.TheEncoreTheatre.org or call the box office at 734-268-6200 (box office hours are Tues-Fri 10 AM-2 PM.

If you can’t make the show but want to help keep the stage lights on, you can make a 100% tax-deductible contribution to The Encore (a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization) at theencoretheatre.org/support or send a check to The Encore, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130.

“Reaching our 15th season is a remarkable milestone,” says Grové. “We extend our sincerest thanks to everyone who has played a role in our journey thus far. Our greatest hope is that The Encore will continue to enrich our community's cultural fabric and inspire future generations of theatre enthusiasts.”