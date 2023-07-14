Historic Webster Village hosts a “Bluegrass Jamboree and Ice Cream Social"

By Joanne Westman, STN Special Writer and Webster Historical Society Board Member

If you haven't discovered live bluegrass music yet, you are in for a treat as the Webster Township Historical Society is hosting a BLUEGRASS JAMBOREE & ICE CREAM SOCIAL, organized by Chris and Stephanie Sorenson, on August 5th

from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Anyone who has ever heard the "Foggy Mountain Breakdown" will tell you it is a toe-tapping good time. The energizing sounds of banjos, fiddles, mandolins, and guitars will resound throughout the Historic Webster Village as the Cedar Creek Bluegrass, Northwood Ramblers and Companion Band take the stage in Dieterle's Corncrib.

At 1:30 pm the Dexter Chamber of Commerce will begin the celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new ADA-compliant walking path through the Village. Then the afternoon of pickin' and finger-licken' will begin. If you are a musician, bring your instruments for old-fashioned jamming under the trees. Members of the Dexter Senior Center will serve that yummy Dexter Creamery ice cream and the Hallboy BBQ Food Truck will be at the Village Green where you can grab some great barbecue!

An area has been set aside for kids' activities and the historic buildings will be open, 1-3 p.m., with docents present to introduce you to the rich history of Webster Township.

The Webster Township Historical Society is grateful for the partnership with the Dexter Senior Center and the Dexter Chamber of Commerce for making this a wonderful day for families.

Place: Historic Webster Village, 5583 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI

Time: 1:00 -6:00 pm

Tickets - $15.00 advance online: https://www.webstertownshiphistoricalsociety.org or $20.00 at the gate. Children under 12 free

Parking is free.