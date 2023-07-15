Dexter Community Players Ignite the Stage with Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka

Dexter Community Players (DCP) will present Willy Wonka, July 20-23 at the Dexter Center for the Performing Arts.

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka follows enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory... or suffer the consequences.

Evening performances are at 7pm on Thursday, July 20, Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, with matinee performances at 2pm on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

Advance tickets are available online at https://dcp.yapsody.com/event/index/774075/dexter-community-players-wil….

Tickets start at $15.