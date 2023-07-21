Kiera’s Hope Project Walkathon Steps Forward for Rare Pediatric Epilepsy

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the 9th Annual Walk for CDKL5 Epilepsy Research returns, rallying the Dexter community to support those battling the rare pediatric epilepsy disorder and bolstering critical research funding.

One Dexter resident's relentless fight against a rare pediatric epilepsy disorder has inspired a wave of research and support. Dr. Kathryn Elibri Frame, President and Founder of CDKL5 Research Collaborative and Kiera’s Hope Project, has been advocating since the birth of her daughter, Kiera, who was born with CDKL5 Deficiency disorder (CDD).

CDKL5 Deficiency disorder is a rare X-linked genetic disorder characterized by early onset, treatment-resistant seizures, and severe neuro-developmental impairment.

Born perfect head to toe, Kiera’s world was turned upside down when she suffered her first seizure at just two months old. Diagnosed with a genetic mutation on her CDKL5 gene in 2008, Kiera has since suffered thousands of seizures and is severely developmentally impaired. But she hasn't lost hope, nor have her parents. "We promised Kiera that we’d do everything in our power to make her life better and brighter," shares Dr. Frame. The family's indomitable spirit led them to establish the world's first research foundation for CDKL5 in 2009, marking the beginning of a global movement.

Finding a cure is a family mission. Kiera’s father, David Frame, is a clinician and researcher who has been integral in advancing the science surrounding CDKL5.

In the United States alone, over 1,000 children suffer from this condition, with more than 30 in the Metro Detroit and Toledo areas. In response, Dr. Frame started Kiera’s Hope Project in 2017 to address the immediate needs of children impacted by this devastating disorder. Over the years, the foundation has raised more than $190,000 for research, bringing hope to thousands of children diagnosed with this rare disorder worldwide.

On the impact of the disorder, Dr. Frame shares, "Kiera struggles with communication, not because she has nothing to say, but because she has apraxia. Her muscles won’t let her form words and sentences easily, even though she is ‘talking’ in her brain and knows what she wants to say. This is one of the great tragedies of CDKL5 disorder, to be silenced and betrayed by your body. But Kiera is alive inside! She is a vibrant and intelligent young lady who has a wonderful sense of humor, a deep love for music and dancing, and she enjoys stargazing with her mom. Kiera has fierce determination and a heart full of love for other people.”

Kiera’s Hope Project, in collaboration with CDKL5 Research Collaborative (CRC), a non-profit organization with an all-volunteer staff, focuses on funding clinical and therapeutic research efforts to find a cure. Additionally, it aims to raise awareness about CDKL5 disorder while developing treatments and care standards to improve the lives of those living with CDKL5 deficiency disorder.

The annual walkathon fundraiser is back after a brief pause due to the pandemic. Kiera’s Hope Project's 9th Annual Walk for CDKL5 Epilepsy Research is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, 2023, 8:30 – 12:30 pm at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor.

Local businesses and individuals, including members of the DHS Snap Club, are anticipated to show their continued support and love for Kiera.

“We wish love were enough” to find a cure, says Dr. Frame, “but our abundance of love is only the beginning of what Kiera needs. So love is where we start."

For more information on CDKL5 or to register for the walk, please visit www.CDKL5research.org.

Join the walk-a-thon on August 12 and meet some of the community supporting Kiera’s Hope Project.

