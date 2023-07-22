A Taste of Romania in Dexter as Maria Munteanu Shares Her Journey and Cuisine at DSC

With Bud Haynes, STN Contributor

In a memorable event at the Dexter Senior Center (DSC), Maria Munteanu, a native of Sibiu, Romania, took center stage, sharing her personal journey and treating seniors to an authentic Romanian feast. The event was held on July 18 at 1:00 pm.

Munteanu, who initially proposed her idea at the May 4 senior's meeting, was dressed in traditional Romanian folk-dancing attire and unfolded her life's tales through an engaging presentation. Guided by DSC Program Coordinator Angela Johnson, she showcased a unique blend of personal photographs, historical commentary, and enlightening accounts of life during the Cold War era.

The gathered seniors were treated to Munteanu's home-cooked meal while delving into her personal history. The culinary showcase featured traditional Romanian dishes such as hand-made pickled cabbage rolls, made with beef, rice, seasonings, and sour cream, alongside polenta, fresh bread, a single-layer cake, and a crowd-pleasing fruit pastry dusted with powdered sugar.

The event was a unique experience for the DSC members, bringing an authentic taste of Eastern Europe to Dexter. Assisted by Angela Johnson, DSC Program Coordinator, it was a demonstration of Munteanu's generosity and pride in her heritage as she successfully bridged her Romanian roots with her American experiences.

Munteanu, now retired and residing in the Dexter area, also shared some heartwarming family anecdotes from her American life. She recalled fond memories of running the Chicago Marathon with one of her daughters.

Maria's adventurous spirit is well known, as she continues to travel worldwide despite being retired. She remains a striking embodiment of embracing two distinct cultural identities – her native Romanian and her adopted American. Her presentation and the meal she prepared will be remembered as a highlight at the DSC, showing a seldom seen side of cultural diversity in Dexter.