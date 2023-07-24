Visiting the DNR’s Outdoor Adventure Center in Downtown Detroit

Nestled in the heart of downtown Detroit, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC) offers a unique blend of city life and natural wilderness. Located on the riverfront in the historic Globe Building, the center provides an authentic taste of Michigan's great outdoors amidst the bustling cityscape.

Since opening in 2015, the OAC has offered visitors an interactive journey through the state's abundant outdoor recreational opportunities. The immersive center transports its guests to the wilderness with hands-on activities, exhibits, and simulators. Whether it's stepping onto a fishing boat to reel in a big catch, hitting a mountain trail on a bike or snowmobile, or exploring the vast canopy of a bur oak tree, the OAC invites everyone to experience Michigan's diverse natural environment.

Not just a fun destination, the OAC is also an educational center where visitors, especially kids, can learn about the Department of Natural Resources’ management of forests, wildlife, and fish. The center’s exhibits allow visitors to explore the state's public lands, parks, and waters while acquainting the local community with conservation career choices.

Almost every inch of the 43,000-square-foot building is packed with something about Great Lake State's great outdoors. Walk behind a waterfall and reach out to touch it. Look down and find a myriad of animal tracks stamped into the concrete. Overhead is a bush plane, treehouse, and sky walkway. Kids can ride an ATV, snowmobile, and kayak while moving in sync to a wilderness trip on a large screen. An aquarium shows Michigan’s native fish up close. And outside, try your hand at axe throwing (hard plastic “axes” into a foam rubber target).

Everything has an interpretive plaque for outdoor education, which can be tough to get the kids to slow down with all the sensory overload. Even the steps going up to floors two and three have fun facts.

In its quest to foster a sense of place and connect the city's riverfront parks with nearby neighborhoods, the OAC collaborates with other local landmarks. Together with Milliken State Park and Harbor, Belle Isle Park, the Dequindre Cut Greenway Trail, and the Detroit Riverwalk, they aim to introduce residents to public recreation choices, teach about Michigan's rich economic history, and provide recreational events for residents and visitors.

Foremost, the OAC strives to help visitors uncover the wonders of Michigan's state parks and is committed to educating the public about the natural resources Michigan boasts and how these connect to the state's rich economic history. The center aspires to create a "sense of place" for visitors and locals alike, aiming to promote a connection with and appreciation for Michigan's unique environment.

The center, whose construction was funded through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and other partners, is housed in the historical Globe Building. This building, recognized for its significant role in the Great Lakes' maritime history, was once a manufacturer of marine steam engines for freight and passenger vessels.

Interestingly, the Globe Building is also associated with the Detroit Police Department, which utilized Dry Dock #2 as a boat launch for capturing rumrunners in the 1930s. Furthermore, it ties to automotive pioneer Henry Ford, who apprenticed at the Detroit Dry Dock Engine Works from 1880-1882, learning the skills that would eventually fuel his innovations in steam-powered and gasoline engines.

The Outdoor Adventure Center is a fun and educational time for both adults and children and makes for a pleasant stop while visiting Detroit.

The OAC is located at 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, 48207, and open to the public during the summer on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays for group reservations only. The center is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children aged 2-12, while children under two can enter free.

For more information and to plan your visit, visit https://www.michigan.gov/oac.

Photos by Doug Marrin