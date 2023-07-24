A Farewell to Titans: Dexter Varsity Pole Vault Coaches Geoff and Janell Gerstner Retire After Two Decades of Unrivaled Success

Sunday, July 16, marked the retirement party for Dexter Varsity Pole Vault Coaches Geoff and Janell Gerstner, a heartfelt celebration hosted by former athletes, parents, and supporters. Since 2003, this dynamic duo has guided Dexter's Varsity Pole Vault team, contributing to an impressive track record of their athletes' achievements.

Their journey began 20 years ago when Geoff, a former pole vaulter in high school and college, decided to revisit his passion for the sport. As girls weren't allowed to vault when he was in school, the sight of girls vaulting when his daughter joined track in middle school in Dexter reignited his desire to coach.

"When our daughter went out for track in middle school in Dexter, I saw girls vaulting, and I thought, ‘I want to be a part of this!!’", recalls Geoff.

“Shortly after Geoff started coaching, I figured out that if I wanted to see Geoff, I would need to join in his coaching passion,” says Janell. “In addition to seeing my husband, my objective was to help him build a pole vault family -- athletes and their families that support each other, have fun together, and thrive athletically, academically, and socially.”

In the beginning, Geoff never set his sights specifically on success. " I did actively search out and get to know the most successful coaches, just so I could make sure I became the best coach I could be," he reflects. For him, the key to their achievement wasn't just ambition but a confluence of three essential elements.

Firstly, they were fortunate to have the support of several parents and families who generously donated equipment over the years. Secondly, they hit the jackpot early on with a number of naturally talented athletes. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Geoff acknowledges the balance they found in hard work and enjoyment. He recognized that to be good, one needed to have an equal measure of both.

“We have always been family with our athletes,” he says. “They've worked hard together, and we've played hard together. I cannot begin to tell you how many fun, creative and memorable things we've done over the years outside of the sport. It resulted in our athletes and us having a quiet, happy, and comfortable confidence, even at the biggest meets like Regionals, States, and Nationals.”

“I didn't grow up as an athlete, so success for me wasn't really about winning, although that is always nice,” says Janell. “I measure success by the character we saw built as athletes took on challenges, learned to work hard, committed to goals, dealt with defeat and the inevitable performance plateaus that are common in vaulting as well as the successes while being a supportive teammate and competitor.”

Eric Mettes is the father of vaulters Sophia and Josie Mettes, who took first and second, respectively, at the 2021 Michigan State Championships. He remembers how the pole vault team practicing at Al Ritt caught his attention evenings while commuting home. “I took a keen interest since my daughters were pole vaulters,” he says.

“Over the years, I realized that Coaches Janell and Geoff were, possibly, the best pole vault coaching duo in the United States,” he explains. “Dexter’s football team might have gotten more visibility the past few years, but the Dexter Pole Vault Team has been utterly dominant under the Gerstner’s two decades at the helm.”

Over the past two decades, the Gerstners’ pole vault teams have been utterly dominant. Athletically, the Gerstner’s pole vault dynasty has been truly phenomenal in the State of Michigan and, as Mettes puts it, “peerless versus any other pole vault program across the United States.”

“The Gerstners are, simply, one of Dexter’s unheralded gems,” adds Mettes.

You can’t argue with facts. Check these stats on the Dexter Pole Vault program:

Dexter Pole Vault Program 2003-2022

374 Dexter students have vaulted

25 Dexter athletes vault or vaulted in college

12 Dexter athletes coach or coached pole vault

195 broken school records (winter, spring, or summer)

8'-6" to 13'-6" girl's school record in 2003 vs 2022

45 girls have gone higher than the 2003 record 1,530 times

14'-2" to 16'-4.75" boy's school record in 2003 vs 2022

Ten boys have gone higher than the 2003 record 186 times

Seven broken state records

Dexter at Regionals: Dexter vaulters medaled at Regionals every year from 2003 - 2022

192 qualified

25 champions

29 runners-up

142 medals

Dexter at Indoor & Outdoor States: Dexter athletes have qualified for every Outdoor State meet from 2003 - 2022 and medaled at all except for 2004 and 2009

196 qualified

Ten champions (7 Outdoor State Champions; 3 Indoor State Champions)

16 runners-up (9 Outdoor State Runners-up; 7 Indoor State Runners-up)

71 medals (45 at Outdoor States; 26 at Indoor States)

Dexter at Nationals, 2003-2022

43 qualified

Five medals

13 Top-ten finalists

And now, the Gerstners have not only coached pole vaulters. Some of their past vaulters now coach and reach out to their former coaches for advice.

“I vaulted for the Gerstners all four years in high school,” says Catherine Bergren. “I was terrible at it, but they were super awesome, nice, and supportive. And actually, now I coach pole vault at Whitmore Lake High School. I reached out to them and Dana, and they've given me a lot of support.”

Bergren adds, “Now that I'm coaching, I realize just how much work they put into being there all the time, in addition to full-time jobs and raising kids.” Bergren has great memories of summer team trips to places such as Grand Haven to have fun in the sun and, of course, vault.

“They're wonderful people as individuals, and each one of them separately could be the best coach you would ever want to have for your athlete,” says Dexter High Jump Coach Jane Thompson. “But, they work together. So, it's just an exponential coaching bonanza.”

Thompson explains how the Gerstners had the innovative idea to keep their athletes training through the winter months by searching out available facilities. “Geoff and Janelle worked hard to make that happen for the kids,” says Thompson.

Geoffrey E Gerstner, DDS, MS, Ph.D., D.ABDSM is an Associate Professor of Dentistry in the University of Michigan’s Biologic and Materials Sciences & Prosthodontics Department. Thompson believes he employs the same systematic approach to pole vaulting as he does his research, and this is a key to his success.

“He used his very academic approach to coaching,” says Thompson. “It’s very professional, high-quality coaching, as well as a very fun environment for the kids.”

The Gerstners have asked one of their former vaulters, Dana Tessmer, to take over. Tessmer is a four-year Division 1 state-qualified athlete and state runner-up in 2015. She is the only Dexter vaulter to PR at four consecutive state meets. Dana competed in the pole vvault for five years at Oakland University where she held indoor and outdoor school records and was a two-time Horizon League Champion. Her PR is 12’6”. She earned her Master’s Degree in Communications. She has been coaching since 2015.

“I loved being an athlete of theirs,” says Tessmer. “It was so fun. We were one big family. They developed me as an athlete and a human. They're incredible. I just never would have thought that I would want to be a filling their shoes.”

Regarding retirement, Geoff and Janell plan on wintering in the southwest on the edge of Zion National Park. But with their kids still living here, they are fully anchored to the area. Geoff plays with the idea of club coaching in the summers here or tinkering around UM as an emeritus faculty.

“I am hoping that retirement will be full of time with family and friends,” says Janell. “We hope to hike and explore the desert southwest with many pole vault family visitors as well as continue to support and cheer on Dexter's former, current, and future pole vaulters and their new coach, Dana Tessmer.”

“We are so grateful to have been a part of the Dexter High School Track and Field team,” adds Janell. “It has been an honor to work with so many amazing coaches over the last 20 years --dedicated, talented, and fun people who give their all for the athletes they work with.

Geoff says, “I'd love to do it again. We met so many great people, athletes, families, coaches. Also, we had the great opportunity to be in the middle of several inspirational stories of athletes rising to challenges and going further than we expected. We lived stories that most people would consider exaggerations.”

Eric Mettes shared a letter that he had written the Gerstners about their impact on his daughters. The letter reads in part, “And both Josie and Sophia are cognizant that none of this, not the scholarship to MSU, not the state championship titles, not their close group of friends, not the supportive environment they were privileged to be part of…..none of this would have been possible without you.”

And, “In the years ahead, should Josie and Sophia have families of their own, I can only hope that my granddaughters have the good fortune to encounter their own versions of Coach (Geoff) & Janell.”

Photos by Doug Marrin