Special Expanded Dexter Farmers Market Scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8th

The summer harvest is coming in!

The Dexter Farmers Market is known for bringing a unique blend of fresh produce, artisanal goods, and entertainment to our community, and it has some special treats in store for us this August.

Coinciding with National Happiness Happens Day on August 8th, the Dexter Farmers Market is hosting a special Tuesday event from 11 am to 3 pm. Typically reserved for Saturdays, this unique Tuesday market aims to bring more spotlight to our weekday festivities. Visitors can expect an extraordinary gathering of our beloved Saturday vendors, who will show up with an expanded variety of fresh veggies and produce.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to the harmonious tunes of the MacDonald Brothers, whose music will provide the perfect soundtrack to your market experience. Their upbeat tunes will supply an added dash of joy to your shopping.

But the fun doesn't stop there! On Saturday, August 26th, the Farmers Market invites families to participate in free face painting. From 10 am to 12 pm, professional face painters will be on hand to add a splash of color to your children's day.

At the heart of the market's charm is its sense of community and joyous atmosphere. It's no wonder that farmers markets make us happy! So what better way to celebrate National Happiness Happens Day than by immersing yourself in the vibrant sights, smells, and tastes of our local farmers market?

So, mark your calendars and make the most of these sunny summer days. See you there!