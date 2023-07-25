Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio Grand Opening

After five years of success in the Dexter community and servicing hundreds of clients, Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio has embarked on their own renovation of their new studio and they are moving in!

Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio located in Dexter MI will be hosting their official grand opening to their new studio located at 3134 Baker Rd. Dexter MI 48130, on August 11th and 12th during the exciting Dexter Daze festival that occurs yearly downtown. The celebration will include a pop up from their favorite vendors including: Muddy Dog Pottery, Bookend Candle Co., Built by Brendon (Wood Accessories and Cutting Boards), Down Right Dutch Designs, and more. The Grateful Crow (https://www.thegratefulcrow.com/) located in Chelsea MI will be providing their new food truck for the event specializing in poke bowls and sushi burritos. Proven is a growing company in Dexter specializing in interiors, building their clients’ dreams with major and minor home renovations.

Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio has been working on their studio renovation for the past two years. Owner Cassandra Provenzola purchased the downtown building, located directly next to the Dexter post office, in the midst of the pandemic. The building sold as a 1930 home and was quirky to say the least. Upon signing the deed, she and her team immediately began demolition. It wasn’t long after that initial demo Cassandra realized that the home was much older than the 1930s and needed a little more love than anticipated.

“We had to pause, there is a full log foundation in the basement and a horse stable! The project needed the structure addressed, and we brought in a structural engineer to assess the space and make recommendations. We decided that it would be best to fully demo the interior of the structure to ensure exactly what we were dealing with, and it was unique! We found, under layers of drywall and plaster, a very old workman’s cottage/ barn and estimated the original build to be about 1850-ish.”

Cassandra is a renovation expert, but she admits that the post and beam barn scared her a bit. Each layer that was uncovered in the renovation told a story and the Proven team carefully collected each piece as a small artifact. Cassandra is a licensed builder, but it isn’t every day that you open walls to find hand hewn beams and handmade nails!

“It was so fun to uncover the newspapers stuffed into the framing cracks, we found articles from the 1880’s when we presume the barn was converted into a home. Advertisements for oil lamps, social announcements inviting cousins to dinner, and even a very scandalous murder with the heading, Twas a Brutal Murder.”

That’s when the real work began on the building lovingly given the nickname, “The Old Lady”. Cassandra explains that the building had a soul, and every wall showed evidence of each previous owners’ modifications to adapt the little house to their own. In doing so, many renovations weakened the structure, and she felt the need to put it back together.

“We basically built a new house inside our little old lady. We filled in old door and window openings and reframed each and every wall. We sistered new 2x12’s to every floor joist and lifted the building, blocking in new footings. It was so much more than we thought we would do. We found sweet little notes written on 2x4’s marking a wedding date, and children’s drawings inside their rooms. Previous owners dropped by to say hello, and kiddos (now grandparents) raised in the home sent photos of when they lived here. We have had countless Dexter folks drop in to say thanks for saving this home during construction. Their friends lived here, they lived here, or their teacher lived here. I have truly loved getting to know the community, this project has been so rewarding. So much work, but so rewarding. As a society we save important historical homes. We know so much about the ornate homes downtown. This home was a simple cottage. But it has a history too, and now we have persevered it into the Dexter landscape. I think our renovation was done tastefully; we added a bit of the barn back to the exterior with the timbers on the front porch. We added decorative wainscotting on the interior to nod to the Victorian era home conversion. I think the most important fact is that we brought this home back, and we get to share it with anyone who comes by. It showcases what we do, and it was a challenge, but what renovation doesn’t have a challenge?”

Come celebrate and check out the fabulous renovation completed by Cassandra and her team for their grand opening August 11th and 12th. The design studio will be open, and the staff will be onsite to tour the interior. It’s the perfect time to start that next project!