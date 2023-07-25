Weekend in Wilderness: Dexter Area Girl Scouts’ Annual Camping Adventure

This past June, over 40 Dexter Area Girl Scouts convened for their eagerly awaited annual Spring Camping weekend. Held under a perfect weather canopy, this year’s edition of the event was a backpack full of outdoor activities, arts and crafts, interactive games, and camaraderie.

The Girl Scouts wasted no time as the weekend kicked off with setting up their camping tents and preparing the first meal. Junior Troop 40176, particularly, stood out as they used the opportunity to work towards their Space Science Investigator badge. They constructed an illustrative model of the solar system, simultaneously completing their Journey's Take Action project. The project's highlight was an effective recycling program initiated to manage the waste generated by the troop over the weekend. This environmentally-conscious initiative saw the troop producing merely a single bag of trash daily, with the rest of the waste dispatched to the County recycling bins near the Dexter Townhall.

Saturday was a day of learning and fun for all the Girl Scouts as they earned their First Aid badges. They also participated in the Red Cross Pillowcase Project, an educational program designed to enlighten students about personal and family preparedness, safety skills, local hazards, and basic coping skills during emergencies such as natural disasters or house fires.

The rest of Saturday was a creative palette featuring watercolor painting, sun-catcher crafting, and seed bomb-making. A particular favorite was the creation of Girl Scout swaps. The day's excitement crescendoed with a festive s'mores-making session, a thrilling dolphin piñata breaking, and a fun-filled water balloon and water gun fight that saw the participation of not just the scouts but several adults as well.

Evenings were set aside for unwinding by the campfire, performing skits for the entire camp, and engaging in games until darkness blanketed the campsite. The weekend retreat served as an ideal opportunity for the Scouts and their families to reconnect and create shared memories in the embrace of the great outdoors.

Photos courtesy of Raquel Alexander Rimbach