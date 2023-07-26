Dexter High School Dance Team Triumphs at UDA Camp, Seals Spot at Nationals

The Dexter High School Dance Team (DHSDT) demonstrated exceptional poise and dance prowess this past week, wrapping up their participation at the renowned Universal Dance Association (UDA) camp on Sunday in Novi at the Suburban Collection. The camp served as a platform for the team to acquire fresh routines, which they will exhibit during halftime at DHS football games this fall.

Other schools in attendance included Walled Lake Northern, Eisenhower, and Rockford, among others. The DHSDT has five new dancers this year, Delaney Bachman (11), Ella Nelson (11), Ella Jensen (10), Alley Ohtonen (10), and Cat Maust (9). Returning are captains Anna Kovarik (12), Ruby Boyton (11), and Sara Sawin (11), as well as Dana Kulas (12), Kayla Wiseman (12), Lauren Hart (11), Jenna Lenkowski (11), and Ainslie Ramsburgh (10).

The intensive week at UDA camp wasn't just about learning new routines. The team also competed in a home routine and honed their skills across various dance styles. These experiences not only prepared them for the football season but also tested their technical abilities in different dance genres.

In a rigorous evaluation system, each dancer's technique was assessed and subsequently awarded a ribbon. The stakes were high: every team member had to secure a blue ribbon evaluation, or the team's Home Routine score had to be impressive enough to earn them a Superior Trophy. The goal was clear - to secure a bid for Nationals.

In an impressive feat, DHSDT managed to achieve both. The team secured blue ribbons across the board, reflecting each member's high level of technical skills. In addition, they clinched a 2nd place finish in the Home Routine category, a significant accomplishment in the competitive dance world. Their outstanding performance in these segments further earned them a coveted Superior Trophy.

With these achievements, the Dexter Varsity Dance Team has successfully locked in their spot at Nationals, a significant milestone and an opportunity for the team to make their mark on the national stage.

With their qualification confirmed, the team is already focusing on the next stage. Excitement is high as they gear up to begin the choreography for their Nationals routines. The team will also start mastering the halftime performances they've learnt at the UDA camp in the upcoming weeks.

Photo courtesy of Katie Ramsburgh