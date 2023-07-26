Washtenaw County Road Commission gives update on the Parker Road project

In a road project update that many people in Dexter as well as in Scio and Lima townships have been wanting to hear, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) gave the latest on the Parker Road Project.

On its Facebook page on July 26, the WCRC said:

"Our Culvert Replacement project on Parker Rd in Lima & Scio Townships is going well! Take a look at some of our pictures from the placement of the new culvert on Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd."

The project has led to a road closure with detour.

In the update on the WCRC's webpage it said on July 25:

Last week, the contractor assembled the new culvert structure and began removal of the road surface and existing culvert structure. Yesterday, the contractor completed the excavation and placed the structure into it’s final location. Next steps include assembling the wingwalls and backfilling around the structure in preparation for the roadway base material.

As a reminder, Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd is CLOSED to all traffic. The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will continue to send out updates as the project progresses.

Have questions about the project? Contact Nate Murphy, project manager, at (734) 327-6647, or via email at murphyn@wcroads.org.