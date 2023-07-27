Discover Dexter’s Raterman Bread Haus & Bistro and the Art of Freshly Baked Bread

A delightful new culinary destination is about to arrive on the Dexter scene.

Nick Raterman will soon be opening Raterman Bread Haus & Bistro next to Erratic Ales across from Forest Lawn Cemetery and Mill Creek Park. But his vision is much more than just another eatery. With a fascinating journey that began as a humble hobby and evolved into a flourishing business, Raterman's unwavering commitment to providing fresh, locally sourced food has earned him a devoted following.

"I've been baking for the last six years,” says Nick. “I started out utilizing Michigan’s cottage food laws to sell my bread at farmers markets while working as a design engineer after graduating from Michigan State.”

Raterman Bread Haus & Bistro is located next to Erratic Ales.

Raterman's dedication to the art of crafting exceptional bread earned him a loyal following at farmers markets and consignment accounts at local stores. He moved into a licensed, shared kitchen and left his engineering job to take the plunge into full-time baking. But it wasn't just about selling bread but building connections and trust with his customers. "I was meeting every person. I physically made the products, went into markets, and sold them myself," Raterman says. "It was me doing all of the steps. And so, over the years, I think that kind of pushed it to that next level."

At Raterman Bread Haus & Bistro, everything revolves around bread - that humble yet extraordinary staple that holds a special place in cultures around the world. "I always like the idea of German, Irish, and Scottish cultures where things start and end with bread," Raterman shares. "You know, it's the thing that goes in the middle of the table for every meal."

The menu will feature an array of items all “bread adjacent.”

Raterman is committed to the local community and sourcing ingredients from nearby farms. "We're going for the connection, keeping it as local as possible," Raterman emphasized. "Most of what we'll get is sourced from the Ann Arbor, Dexter, Chelsea, and Saline area farms, and our flour is fresh-milled in Illinois."

So, what’s on the menu? Deli sandwiches with fresh bread and ingredients, pizzas, power bowls, noodle bowls, soups, and more with be offered, sometimes seasonally. “I call it a ‘fresh food menu’ because everything starts and ends with fresh bread,” says Nick. “Everything is bread adjacent.”

An agreement with neighboring Erratic Ales will further elevate the dining experience. Patrons can take their fresh food next door and enjoy delicious and thoughtfully crafted food and beers from both establishments.

The grand opening is on Saturday, August 19th.

Raterman Bread Haus & Bistro will be open Wed–Sat. In addition to the menu items, loaves of fresh bread will be sold – different flavors on different days.

With all permits approved and inspections passed, Nick is looking forward to his grand opening on Aug. 19th.

And just to note, Nick is not the only local entrepreneur in the family. His wife, Violet, owns and operates Tiani Body Care at 3170 Baker Rd.

So, mark your calendars now to enjoy the aroma of freshly baked bread and savor the flavors of locally sourced goodness, immersing yourself in a culinary journey that began as a hobby and transformed into a haven for those seeking genuine, locally sourced delights in a nostalgic, old-world fashion.

Photos by Doug Marrin