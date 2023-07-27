Webster Twp Secures Conservation Easement for 80 Acres of Historic Schwarck Family Farmland

Webster Township's Farmland and Open Space Preservation Program has successfully sealed a conservation easement acquisition from Janice Schwarck, marking a significant stride in land preservation efforts. This nearly 80-acre land, located alongside the north side of Barker Rd and the east side of Merrill Rd, is primarily made up of crucial local agricultural soils, six acres of wetlands, and has been used traditionally for hay and pasture.

The property, which lies in proximity to Independence Lake County Park and the University of Michigan Mud Lake Bog research area, has been in the Schwarck family's custody since the early 1950s. The late patriarch Maxwell Schwarck, a well-known blacksmith of his era, extensively utilized the land for his cattle and horses, maintaining a cattle operation sustained by hay cultivated within the property.

While the conservation easement guarantees the land will stay immune from future development, it will continue to be privately owned and won't be open for public access. A conservation easement, which is essentially a permanent deed restriction on property usage, offers a cost-effective alternative to outright land purchase while ensuring the land remains a contributor to the local economy through taxation.

This successful preservation was made possible through a joint effort of financial backing from Webster Township's dedicated land preservation millage, the Washtenaw County Natural Area Preservation Program, and the federal Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Webster's contribution represented 9% of the appraised value purchase price.

Webster Township's land preservation program, established through a millage approved by voters initially in 2005 and subsequently renewed twice by substantial margins, has successfully attracted over $14 million of matching funds from external sources. This indicates a remarkable ratio of more than $5 in external funding for each dollar contributed by the Township. This recent acquisition adds to the program's robust portfolio of preserving 2,538 acres so far, with more such projects in the pipeline due to conclude in the near future.

Photos courtesy of Barry Lonik