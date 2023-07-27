Scio Twp Police Report, June 2023

In June 2023, Deputies responded to 905 calls for police service, up from 828 the previous year for a 9% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Jun) are 5,005, up from 4,925 for a 2% increase.

Officers conducted 322 traffic stops, up from 277 last year. Forty-nine citations were issued.

Notable events from the June police call log include:

Three assaults

Two breaking & entering

Seven larcenies

Three vehicle thefts

36 crashes

Seven medical assists

44 citizen assists

18 welfare checks

Nine mental health

Eight frauds

16 disorderly

Two OUI

One OUID

One attempted suicide (adult)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted the following details to Scio Twp:

On June 16th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report in the 300 Block of Chestnut Blvd. An unknown suspect stole the complainant’s 2022 White Dodge Challenger from her driveway. The vehicle was recovered hours later unoccupied in an apartment complex in western Ypsilanti Township. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On June 19th, Deputies responded to an unknown injury crash in the area of W. Huron River Drive and N. Delhi Road. Contact was made with the 53-year-old Ann Arbor resident, who was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. The case awaits a toxicology report.

On June 22nd, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation near Jackson Road and Chestnut Blvd. Contact was made with the 29-year-old Saline resident, who was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while being visibly impaired and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. The case awaits a toxicology report.

On June 22nd, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after receiving complaints that the vehicle was driving erratically in the area of Jackson and Zeeb Roads. Contact was made with the 40-year-old Ann Arbor resident, who was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while being visibly impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage crash. The case awaits a toxicology report.

On June 23rd, Deputies responded to a Traffic Crash in the area of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and N. Wagner Road. Deputies contacted one of the drivers, who advised the offending driver had left the scene. Deputies contacted this driver at his residence and subsequently arrested the 65-year-old Ann Arbor resident for operating a motor vehicle while being visibly impaired. The case awaits a toxicology report.

On June 25th, Deputies responded to the 3900 Block of Jackson Road for several suspicious subjects walking in the dealership parking lot after hours. A neighboring dealership in Ypsilanti Township had been burglarized a short time prior. As Deputies arrived, several vehicles were hurriedly exiting the lot, and a pursuit ensued with one of the three vehicles. The pursuit ended in eastern Washtenaw County after the Michigan State Police deployed stop sticks to the fleeing vehicle's tires. Two suspects were apprehended after a brief foot chase. A 22-Year-Old Bloomfield Hills resident and a 17-year-old Detroit resident were arrested and charged with burglary of the Scio Township auto dealership and fleeing and eluding during the pursuit of the stolen vehicles. The other two vehicles that were stolen from the dealership were recovered with assistance from the Auto Theft Investigation Unit in Detroit. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time they were recovered. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.

On June 27th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report in the 3900 Block of Jackson Road. A former employee stole a vehicle from the lot in April of this year. The vehicle was tracked by GPS to Ann Arbor Township, where it was recovered unoccupied. The suspect is still outstanding, and the case is still under investigation.

On June 30th, Deputies responded to the 100 Block of S. Zeeb Road for a commercial burglary report. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a business, and it’s unknown now if anything was stolen. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

The entire June police call log can be found at the link below.