Join Blue Star Service Dogs for Rewarding, Part-Time Work

Have you ever dreamt of doing something meaningful and fun, without dedicating all your waking hours to it? Well, your dream job is here, nestled in the heart of Pinckney, with the wonderful team at Blue Star Service Dogs.

This one-of-a-kind nonprofit organization is offering a part-time gig that promises more than just a paycheck. Be a part of a team that rescues dogs from shelters, transforming their lives and the lives of veterans grappling with unseen emotional battles. It's a beautiful story of second chances that everyone can be a part of.

Blue Star Service Dogs, working with Michigan's prison inmates, runs an incredible program where these loyal canines are trained to serve as invaluable companions to veterans. The unbreakable bond that forms between these heroes - on two legs and four - is more than just inspiring; it's healing in the most heartwarming of ways.

By joining the Blue Star team for just 10-12 hours per week, you'll take on a medley of administrative tasks that keep this crucial operation running. It's more than just paperwork - it's a chance to make a tangible difference, helping veterans diagnosed with PTSD and TBI find solace in their four-legged friends. It's about sparking new beginnings for these families and raising awareness about the boundless potential of our shelter and rescue dogs.

So, if you've been hunting for an opportunity that leaves you with a warm glow of fulfillment at the end of the day, dial Dick Dice at 734-274-1568 and become part of this amazing endeavor.

Photo courtesy of Blue Star Service Dogs