An assortment of goods at the Bin & Pallet Co

The name on the sign “Bin & Pallet Co” probably catches the eye first as you drive along and see the new business location at 6541 Jackson Road.

It’s a unique name.

What do they sell?

Bins and…but you stop yourself from asking that obvious and probably overly asked question and read the next words on the digital light up part of the sign that says “an assortment of goods,” and you get your answer. Because that’s what Bin and Pallet Co is all about.

A walk inside the location, which used to be the old Countryside Lawn and Garden, you will see a variety of items; from clothes, shoes, toys, furniture to home design goods, and the selection goes on, and changes all of the time.

Bin and Pallet is a liquidation company that buys truckloads of merchandise from retailers that people know and love, and then offers auctions, buy it now items online and a warehouse full of products priced at roughly 50 percent off retail, which is what Sara Graham is doing at 6541 Jackson Road as the first franchise location.

Sara Graham inside Bin and Pallet Co in Ann Arbor. photo by Lonnie Huhman

Graham comes from Kalamazoo and was a customer of Bin and Pallet. She really liked what they offered. Bin and Pallet was started in Battle Creek/Augusta in 2021 by Melissa and Jeff Brink, who said they created it after noticing a need in the community for a store that offered name brand products at a more affordable cost.

Over time Graham looked to take a turn in her life, so she made a huge leap of faith and looked to Bin and Pallet and became their first franchise. She moved to operate the warehouse location near Ann Arbor, more specifically in Scio Township, while also moving to a new home in Chelsea.

On their website, Bin and Pallet say they purchase “liquidated and wholesale products and resells them to the public at a significant discount.”

“Ann Arbor is the 5th location! We are so happy that Sara is a part of our Bin and Pallet family!”

“I am so excited to be a part of the Bin and Pallet family,” Graham says about the opening, which took place early in July. “I attended their grand opening of their first store in 2021 and fell in love with the company. I can’t wait to share with you everything we will have to offer.”

A recent look inside Bin and Pallet located at 6541 Jackson Road.

The Sun Times News recently stopped by to talk with Graham about the fifth Bin and Pallet location.

She said it’s been an exciting time introducing Bin and Pallet to the community and connecting with others. Renovating the inside of the location, getting things goings while moving to a new home took some hard work and that leap of faith, but she’s excited about what’s to come.

Graham said they really do have a great assortment of items that does change each week and nearly all of it is new. People having been stopping by to see what’s inside the new location while neighboring businesses and organizations have been welcoming, which is what it’s all about, Graham said.

“It’s about adding to the community and working together,” she said.

Bin and Pallet on Jackson Road really is about the networking part and connecting with the community, Graham said. Support local small businesses is important to her and Bin and Pallet.

Another part for them will see hosting things like food carts at the location; that bring even more to offer. A new pizza food cart and huge coffee cup shape vendor is expected on July 29 at the location.

So check out Bin and Pallet at 6541 Jackson Road or online at www.binandpalletco.com, or see the Facebook page. The store location is open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s closed Sunday and Monday.