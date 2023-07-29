Dexter Fire Station Controversy Fizzles Amid Public Fatigue

The ongoing controversy surrounding the location of the Dexter fire station took a recent turn, as public engagement seems to have cooled off. The public’s firehall fatigue became apparent during a recent city council meeting.

Councilmember Joe Semifero expressed his observation on the issue. “I think the vast majority of people hold the view that we've been talking about this a long time, and we need to move forward and build a fire station, and that's what we're trying to do,” he said. Mr. Semifero is a member of the council’s public safety facilities committee working on the fire station project.

During its meeting on Jul. 24, the Dexter City Council struck down a council-initiated charter amendment put forward by Councilmember Jamie Griffin. The proposed amendment was intended for the Nov. 5, 2023, general election and aimed to secure permanent preservation for Mill Creek Park North.

The preservation move has been a strategic effort by Councilmembers Griffin and Zach Michels to block the renovation of the current fire station, thereby compelling the city to select another site. To galvanize public support, Griffin published a letter to the editor titled, “Let's call Dexter City Council's bluff on Jul. 24.” She encouraged people to attend the meeting and express their opposition to the council’s decision to reconstruct the current firehall. However, only four community members turned up to voice their concerns and opinions. Three speakers thoughtfully expressed their opposition to the current plan. Another resident spoke in support of it. It was a stark contrast to the turnout at previous events.

Looking back to the city’s Apr. 27, 2019 fire station town hall, the public's interest and involvement were markedly higher. The Sun Times News reported on Apr. 30, 2019, that the City of Dexter had conducted a two-and-a-half-hour town hall to solicit public feedback on a new fire station, city offices, and sheriff’s substation. The meeting, held at the Senior Center, was described as a "full house," with firefighters, council members, and residents actively participating.

Ever since, numerous articles have highlighted the council's internal disagreements, which might explain why the public is becoming desensitized to the topic. Despite this, Dexter voters approved the public safety millage to fund new facilities by a wide margin of 61% to 39% last November. The council determined the location a few months later, only to face the countermove by Griffin and Michels.

Semifero acknowledged the reduced public interest, stating, “At one point in the past, we definitely had very large crowds to talk about this.” And addressing the idea that the council has done its work and made its decision in secret, he adds, “There has been a lot of input from a lot of people. I think it's disingenuous to say, at this point, there hasn't been public input. I was part of that public input before becoming a council member.”

During his report to the council, Mayor Keough expressed his frustration with the ongoing impasse, saying, “We have got to act and look like a body that wants to progress. And this fire station topic, I don’t know why it's driving everything else sideways. It shouldn’t. We are going to come out of this with a better fire station than we’ve had in this community for the past 25 years.”

Keough also responded to Griffin's claim that a Meadow View and Ann Arbor streets sign misled voters about the fire station's future location. The sign, which has since been removed, read: "Proposed Future Home of the Dexter Fire Station."

“That sign on the corner was a bad idea the minute it was proposed,” said Keough to the council. “But you know what? Four (council members) voted for it. And you know what you do when four (council members) vote for something? You gave the council direction, and you work with it. It might have been more fair to put two signs up. Seems obvious that the current fire station should always be considered as a location.”

“We didn’t mislead anybody at all,” continued the Mayor. “Anybody could have called me or anybody else that was running or not running…We almost unanimously agreed on the ballot language we voted on one year ago.”

The November ballot Mayor Keough referred to didn’t specify a location. The language was approved by the council on Aug. 8, 2022. Griffin, Arab (Aldag), Hubbard, Fisher, and Keough supported it. Michels opposed the ballot question expressing concern that the amount wasn’t enough. Cousins was absent.

During the council-initiated charter amendment discussion, the Mayor told the council he wouldn’t vote for it and urged the group to move forward. He told the council he had received phone calls regarding Griffin’s letter. “I’ve had people tell me how it bothers them that, as a body, we can’t move forward,” he said.

Still, he expressed his confidence in the council, saying, “We’re a good group. We’re a smart group when we work together. There’s a lot of good input here and a lot of good ideas. We have to be willing to work with each other, though.”

Keough recounted the council’s progress thus far on the new fire station by having a plan, an architect, and a project manager. “We have set the ball rolling in a positive direction,” he said. “There are many people supportive of this current location who want to see us move on to other topics like the trailhead, street projects, and other things instead of talking about this.”

The Mayor further encouraged council members by telling them the group has “done a really good job of taking a topic that was nowhere and putting it somewhere for the people of Dexter,” he added.

As the city readies for what Councilmember Semifero terms “the biggest project that we've done in Dexter,” the council member believes the importance of unity and public engagement cannot be overstated. “We really need everybody on board to help make it the best that we can, especially when we have a budget we need to work within. It's going to be a great improvement, and it would be really great if we had everybody's best efforts to make it the best it can be,” concluded Semifero.

A video link to the July 24, 2023, council meeting can be found on the city's website.