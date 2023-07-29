Dexter Senior Center and Executive Director Part Ways

The Dexter Senior Center and its Executive Director abruptly parted ways on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

“Gordon parted ways with the Senior Center to pursue other opportunities on Thursday, July 27th,” said DSC Board President Jim Carson. “The job was not a perfect fit for him going forward, as he needs a role that allows him to focus on strategic priories and not all the nit-picky details of running a business.”

Carson points out that since reopening after COVID, the center has thrived and is experiencing continued growth and better financial stability every day. Membership numbers have exceeded four hundred members, the largest number in the DSC’s 52-year history. Its missing piece was an executive director.

“Gordon joined our Team as Executive Director six months ago and has played a key role toward those large financial gains for the Center and for our community,” says Carson.

In a phone call, Smith explained, “I have an excellent opportunity that I have to go for because it's what's best for my family. But the Dexter Senior Center members will always be on my mind in all my heart. I loved my time there. I love the members there. And I hope they are insanely successful every day and continue to thrive.”

“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, we wish Gordon success as he pursues new opportunities, and we thank him for his service to our Dexter Seniors and the entire Dexter community,” says Carson.