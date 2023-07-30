What Is Your Theme Song?

What’s Your Theme Song?

I wasn’t a huge fan of the show, but from 1997 to 2002, Ally McBeal was a huge show on television. There was a computer-generated dancing baby and “Fishism’s.” The one part of the show I liked and remembered was when someone asked Ally what her theme song is. “Everyone needs a theme song.” I don’t really know what made me think of this show. Wait. Yes, I do. Walk up music in baseball. I remember a couple years ago a major leaguer in Texas had Baby Shark (do do da do to do) as his walk-up song, because his 4-year-old child loved it. It was a huge hit, and everyone would sing along (like many of you are doing right now…sorry, mostly).

All this got me to have a good think on this topic. What if every time we walked by someone, they heard our theme song. What would yours be? Would it be fun like Baby Shark? Would it be menacing like Darth Vader’s March (look that one up. You all will remember that one)? Would it be your favorite song right now? What would your theme song say about you? If you choose a theme song and everyone heard it as you walked by, would you still use that song?

Last week I talked about Kindness in Action. It may be difficult to hold the door for a stranger if they heard some sort of thrash rock or curse-laden song. Come to think of it, that may help speed them along! While I love me some Kid Rock, Tesla, and Def Leopard, I do not think I would choose them as my theme song. For my money, a theme song should be like a first date. It should be a positive first impression. We would not want to scare the bejesus out of someone in a business meeting blasting Kickstart My Heart by Motley Crue, although I love that song when working out. I feel it necessary to choose a song that would attract people to us, not drive them away. To choose a song that will bring people together, not divide them. Choosing a song that will make people happy. Choosing a song that will make you happy. In this man’s humble opinion, that is a genuine theme song.

If you could choose any song ever recorded, what would your theme song be? There are many excellent choices and while I do not think there are any wrong answers, I do think the image or idea of who we are trying to portray should be at the forefront of our minds.

As summer marches on, I would ask you to give a think to your theme song. Can you hear it? To answer the emails I will receive, I won’t tell you the title of mine, rather I will share with you the last verse and ask you to guess.

I hear babies cry; I watch them grow.

They’ll learn much more than I’ll ever know.

And I think to myself….

You know the rest!

Steve is the owner of BetterPlace Consulting, A happiness coaching, life coaching, them song assisting, Tribe of Up promoting company based in Dexter, MI USA. If you need an idea for a theme song, reach out to him at steve@betterplacemgmt.com