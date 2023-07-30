Dexter’s Tessmer Signs to Play Baseball for Spring Arbor

After playing baseball for nearly his whole life Dexter senior Joey Tessmer will be moving on to play baseball at the college level after signing to attend Spring Arbor University next season.

Tessmer was a three-year varsity player for the Dreadnaughts and was selected first-team All-SEC Red for 2023.

At Spring Arbor, Tessmer will be studying finance. “It incorporates my interest in the simple math, working with money and people, and I hope to be a financial planner one day,” Tessmer said.

“I really loved the small school feel at SAU,” Tessmer said. “It feels like I can get to know my professors on a more personal level as well as be able to grow my faith with an everyday experience. I also really like how the baseball coaches have built the culture and team atmosphere. I am excited to meet new teammates and grow closer.”

Tessmer has been playing baseball since he can remember dating back to t-ball. It wasn’t until fourth or fifth grade that he knew it was the sport for him. “I made the little league all-star team, and it was more of a step up and I knew it was for me,” Tessmer said.

Some of Tessmer’s favorite memories of baseball were when his travel teams traveled south to play tournaments in Ohio and Kentucky. “We would play five or six games in four days with no responsibilities but to enjoy being a kid,” Tessmer said. “I will also never forget my junior year spring break trip to Alabama with the Dexter baseball team where we played every day and grew closer as a team. We learned a lot about ourselves and each other while we were there ultimately to make for a great high school season.” It worked out for the Dreadnaughts as they claimed the SEC Red title in their first season in the conference.

Tessmer tries to play his game after one of his idols Miguel Cabrera. “The way Miggy plays the game is a big influence on me,” Tessmer said. “He is always so happy to be playing the game. When I watch him, no matter how well he was playing, he just always did it with a smile on his face, goofing around with the other players. I always try to remember to enjoy the game all the time.”

Joey was also influenced by Coach Theison, his summer ball coach. “He helped me display my skills and shaped me into the player that I am,” Tessmer said. He was my coach for three years and I could tell early on that he was invested in me and all his other players.”

“My dad was also another big part of my baseball success,” Tessmer said. “He was always the one who was playing catch with me and practicing hitting and such while finding a way to challenge me to help me get better.”

“I am really excited to get to Spring Arbor to meet people and get to work,” Tessmer said. “But what I want people, especially kids to remember is to get involved in some kind of sport or club because the Dexter community is full of great people, and you will make memories that you will never want to forget.”