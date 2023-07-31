Care2Cure Physical Therapy in Dexter has a new home

Care2Cure Physical Therapy has a new home and it’s a perfect fit for what they aim to do for those they serve.

The team at Care2Cure PT, lead by head Physical Therapist Radhika Bhagat, recently moved into their new location at 7390 Dexter Ann Arbor Road. Bhagat said their new home fits with how they have grown and how they expect to add even more services as they move forward.

“It feels great to be in here,” said Bhagat of the move from the old location off of Dan Hoey Road into the new building, which also saw them joined by Myint Family Chiropractic, who has a great working relationship with Care2Cure PT.

Bhagat said they’ve grown as far as patients and staff, so they wanted more space to meet their mission of providing quality individualized physical therapy.

Their mission statement is: “To provide comprehensive individualized physical therapy services to our patients in order to assist them to improve pain, functional mobility, and quality of life while also promoting healthy living.”

This goes along with their vision to “help each and every patient achieve their physical therapy goals while also educating them on prevention strategies which will promote overall health and wellness.”

The new home at 7390 Dexter Ann Arbor Road. photo by Lonnie Huhman

Bhagat said the one on one care is at the core of who they are and what they stand for, so the new location and the space it provides help ensure that. She said staying in Dexter and continuing to serve the community and surrounding areas, and even those further out, is also very important to them, so that’s why they didn’t move that far away.

Their services include: Geriatric Therapy, Lymphedema Therapy, Neurological Therapy, Work Injuries,Orthopedic Therapy and Dry Needling.

Care2Cure’s philosophy is this:

“Our physical therapist is committed to helping each individual using multiple treatment techniques. We believe that there is not one single treatment method that is better than the rest. That is why our therapist is experienced in a variety of rehab techniques including massage, dry needling, kinesiotaping as well as neuromuscular rehabilitation to ensure that patients have a holistic approach to their care. We also encourage a multidisciplinary treatment approach from various providers including chiropractors, occupational therapists, speech therapists, orthotists and prosthetists. We all should work together for your health.”

To learn more about the services and the staff, go to https://www.care2curept.com/. They can also be reached by phone at 734-580-2046 or email at care2curept@gmail.com. The new location is 7390 Dexter Ann Arbor Road, Suite B, and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, save the date of Saturday, Aug. 26, for a open house/grand opening at the new location. Details to come soon.