Dexter Twp Police Report, June 2023

By Doug Marrin, Editor

In June 2023, Deputies responded to 190 calls for police service, up from 132 the previous year for a 44% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Jun) are 1,002, up from 877 for the same period last year for a 14% increase.

Officers conducted 64 traffic stops, up from 54 last year. Eleven citations were issued.

Notable events from the June police call log include:

One assault

Six crashes

Seven assists

Five welfare checks

Two identity thefts

Two disorderly conducts

One drug overdose

One adult suicide

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted the following details to Dexter Twp:

On June 9th, Deputies responded to the 9300 block of McGregor Road for a drug overdose. The caller reported finding their long-term partner on the ground and narcotics on the counter. Deputies arrived and assisted medical personnel who administered Naloxone to the subject. The subject regained consciousness and denied any narcotic use. The subject was turned over to medical personnel for further treatment, and the substance was logged into property.

The entire June 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.