Webster Twp Police Report, June 2023

In June 2023, Deputies responded to 166 calls for police service, up from 123 the previous year for a 35% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Jun) are 874, up from 731 for the same period last year, a 20% increase.

Officers conducted 51 traffic stops, up from 46 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the June police call log include:

One home invasion

Seven crashes

One medical assist

Seven assists

Two welfare checks

One sudden death

One fraud

One identity theft

Nine mental health calls (eight to the same address block)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On June 1st, Deputies investigated a breaking & entering in the 7800 block of Chamberlin Road. The caller reported two saddles missing from their attached garage. The victim advised Deputies that they regularly leave the garage unlocked and have no idea who may have taken the saddles. Deputies checked the area for any video surveillance with negative results. No suspects have been identified in this incident.

On June 12th, Deputies investigated fraud in the 8300 block of Trail Ridge. The caller advised Deputies that they were part of a Facebook group and noticed a post for a treadmill. They contacted the poster to inquire if it was still for sale and were advised to send a $160 downpayment via Venmo. The victim complied and planned to pick the item up later. However, the seller then deleted their account and failed to communicate further. Deputies are working to identify the suspect.

The entire June 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.