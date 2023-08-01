City of Dexter Police Report, June 2023

In June 2023, Officers responded to 250 calls for police service, down from 343 the previous year for a 27% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jun-Jan) are 1,439, up from 1,609 for the same period last year, a 10% increase.

Deputies conducted 117 traffic stops, down from 192 last year. Nine citations were issued.

Notable events from the June police call log include:

Two larcenies

Eight crashes

Six medical assists

24 citizen assists

Two mental health

Two swindles

Five disorderly conducts

One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On June 6th, Deputies were dispatched to Central Street & Second Street intersection for a Car vs. Pedestrian accident. The caller said the pedestrian was awake, but their injuries were unknown. Upon arrival, Deputies located the pedestrian lying on the pavement and assisted medical personnel in transporting the pedestrian to the hospital for treatment. Deputies contacted the vehicle driver, who indicated they did not see the pedestrian before making their turn. Based on the Deputies’ investigation, the driver was issued a citation for ‘Failure to Yield to Pedestrian.’

On June 9th, Deputies investigated fraud in the 4100 block of Inverness Street. The caller reported receiving an e-mail for an order confirmation they did not make. They then contacted the number provided and were swindled into providing their bank account information. A large deposit was placed into their account, and they were instructed to withdraw the excess cash and mail it to an address out of state. The victim complied but was contacted by the shipping company advising the address they were attempting to send the package to was flagged as fraudulent. A further check of the victim’s accounts revealed that nearly $30,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn. The victim is working with the bank to recover the funds and does not wish to pursue charges.

The entire June 2023 police call log for the City of Dexter can be found at the link below: