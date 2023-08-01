Dexter Township is looking to the community for input on the drafted master plan

The Dexter Township community now has the opportunity to chime in when it comes to planning the future.

Specifically, the public has a chance to give their feedback on the formation of an updated Master Plan for the township. The Sun Times News connected with township supervisor Karen Sikkenga about this. She said the Dexter Township Planning Commission and Board of Trustees have released the proposed new master plan for public review and comment.

In defining it, the township says the master plan “is a policy guide designed to create a vision of what Dexter Township wants to look like in the future.”

“The final master plan will guide our community in our decisions on land use development and preservation,” Sikkenga said.

In the drafted document, which can be found at the township website, for a vision statement, it reads: “In 2031, our Township is an engaged community that preserves the natural beauty and ecology of sustainable farms, waterways, open space, and residential areas. We enjoy clean and plentiful water resources, quality roads, communications, and infrastructure that better our daily lives.”

The mission statement reads: “Dexter Township is a policy-driven, collaborative organization that maximizes its efficiency, equity, and effectiveness to achieve the community’s vision.”

“It is important for community members to make their voices heard in setting a vision for our future,” the township says on its webpage about the plan.

The public review and comment period began on August 1 and continues through the end of September.

The proposed master plan includes five cornerstones: preservation of our agricultural heritage; protection of our natural resources; management of our traffic; thoughtful planning for future development; and creating a sustainable community. The five cornerstones are described on pages 60-64 of the draft plan.

According to township officials, the draft master plan was spearheaded by a citizen's advisory committee, and included significant community engagement along with economic and demographic data analysis.

There are upcoming opportunities to weigh in.

Township planning consultant, Beckett & Raeder, will be hosting a feedback session during Dexter Township's community movie night on August 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Dexter Township Town Hall. You can come give feedback on the plan, and stay for the Super Mario Brothers movie. The community can also learn about the plan and provide feedback at the September Planning Commission meeting on September 26 at 6 p.m. at the township hall.

And residents can email feedback any time to Sikkenga (supervisor@dextertownship.org), Planning Commission Chair Marty Straub (mstraub@dextertownship.org), or the lead planning consultant Rowan Brady (rbrady@bria2.com).

A lot of time and effort has gone into this, the board of trustees said it appreciates “the thoughtful work of the citizen volunteers, planning commissioners, and consultants who created this visionary draft plan.”

The master plan cab viewed on Dexter Township's home page at dextertownship.org