Scio Township making pedestrian improvements in the Scio Church Road and Liberty Road area

Scio Township is moving ahead with a project that will bring some helpful pedestrian improvements to a populated part of the township.

At the July 25 township board meeting, the Scio Township Board authorized using up to $384,326 from the township’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for construction of the proposed Scio Ridge/Upland Drive pedestrian safety improvements.

Township supervisor Will Hathaway told the Sun Times News this is for construction of pedestrian improvements “in one of the most densely populated parts of Scio, in the township's southeast corner between Scio Church Road and Liberty Road.”

“The sidewalk gaps and lack of ADA compliant crosswalks pose a safety hazard,” Hathaway said. “This project will create a continuous sidewalk as well as defined crosswalks and bus stops. The goal is to facilitate pedestrian movement within the neighborhood and reduce the risk for those using the AAATA bus services.”

In the report by the township’s Parks and Pathways committee, it said, “This pedestrian safety project is a component of the comprehensive non-motorized pathway network conceived by the former Transportation Alternatives Planning Committee (TAP). By filling in the sidewalk gaps in the Scio Ridge/Upland Drive area, the Township will be taking advantage of the existing sidewalk to create a contiguous means for pedestrians to make their way without having to risk walking in busy automobile thoroughfares, resulting in hazardous situations for pedestrians and drivers.”