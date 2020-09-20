Webster Twp Historical Society's "Flea Market and" schedule for Sept 26

You are invited to the Webster Township Historical Society’s "Flea Market And..." on Saturday, Sept 26, from 9 am to 4 pm on the grounds of Historic Webster Village on the corner of Webster Church Rd. and Farrell Rd.

Vendors will have antiques, crafts, seasonal produce, and more for sale, as well as Webster's historic buildings that will be open to visitors. Live blacksmith demonstrations will take place in the newly restored Wheeler Blacksmith Shop.

The village's historic buildings include: Podunk School (1846), Old Webster Town Hall (1871) as well as the Blacksmith Shop Dieterle's Corncrib, the Kleinschmidt General Store and May Mast's barn also will be open.

Concessions with beverages and snacks will be available in the Kleinschmidt General Store. There will be many vendors offering merchandise and crafts. The flea market will be fun, offering many previously owned treasures as well as new merchandise.

There is still time to become a vendor. Check the flyer for details.

The event and parking are free. Masks and social distancing are required.