Dexter Forum Notes | 09-19-20

| 1 min | from John Hansen |

Just a few announcements and then it was all stump all the time.

Gordon Hall is holding a fall fundraiser that features a pick-up meal from The Fillmore on Sunday, October 18. Contact CarylBurke@aol.com

The Dexter Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee is sponsoring an event about stories about Monument Park. Contact SanamArab@gmail.com

Ryan Henyard is wearing pink and selling photos for The American Cancer Society. Information at www.Henyard.com

John and Karl are moderating a forum for the school board candidates on Tuesday, September 22 at 6:30 on Zoom. This is a school-sponsored event and you need to register with the district to get the Zoom code. Contact Vestergaardh@dexterschools.org

On the stump today were Elise Bruderly and Jennifer Kangas, two of the five candidates for school board (three more next time), Tracey VanDenBergh for Judge, Cole Miller for City Council and Jason Maciejewski for County Commission.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will on Saturday, October 3 at 8:30 via Zoom.The stump is full for this meeting.

The Dexter Forum is supported by the Dexter Wellness Coalition as part of the 5 Healthy Towns initiative to "help connect with others in healthy ways". The purpose of the Forum is to create an opportunity for interested women and men to gather to discuss important issues facing our community. All are welcome on a drop-in basis. The group meets on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

The group is moderated by Karl Fink and John Hansen.