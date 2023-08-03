Dexter's Canvas Comes to Life in the 11th Annual Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival

Grab your brushes, palettes, and curiosity because the streets of Dexter are about to transform into an artist's paradise.

The Dexter Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee warmly extends an invitation to the 11th Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival. From August 14th to August 19th, 2023, the scenic city is set to become a bustling hub for artists, families, and art lovers.

Nestled in picturesque landscapes, Dexter offers an eclectic blend of charm that's sure to spark inspiration. Whether it's the meadows, rivers, wetlands, or historical landmarks that call to you, there's a muse for every painter.

Week of Whimsy and Wonder

A variety of activities will delight visitors throughout the week. The finished artworks will grace Monument Park under a large canopy tent on Friday and Saturday, awaiting new homes.

Artists aren't the only stars here. Festival-goers will have a golden chance to mingle with the creative minds during receptions, breakfast get-togethers, and the engaging Quick-Draw competition on Friday morning. Watch as the artists work their magic within three hours, and later, perhaps purchase a piece to decorate your living room.

Art Exhibit and Sale: Fresh Off the Easel

Take a leisurely stroll under the festival tent and choose your favorite piece. If you're new to the art-buying world, don't fret; simply head to the Art Sale page to learn the ropes. If you miss the chance to snag a piece during the festival, worry not, as the artwork will be available in the Paint Dexter Online Store. See the link below.

Musical Entertainment: Melodies Meet Masterpieces

What's a festival without a bit of music? The Gazebo in Monument Park has you covered with musical performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings. These melodious interludes will provide the perfect backdrop to the visual feast around you.

For the Little Artists

This year, Dexter is ready to nurture young talent on Wednesday with activities catering to elementary, middle, and high school kids. Past activities have seen children transforming rocks into works of art and learning about fish through painting. It's creativity and learning rolled into one!

Compete and Learn: Plein Air Competitions and Workshops

The festival aspires to assemble top-notch plein air paintings from local to national artists. Judging will focus on draftsmanship, color, composition, and representational style.

Artists 18 and older can join the Four-Day Plein Air Painting Competitions or the lively Three-Hour Quick Draw Competition. And yes, the Wet Paint Sale allows everyone to own a piece of the competition.

Festival-goers can also dip their toes into the world of plein air painting with workshops for adults and children. Whether you're a beginner, a young adult, or a child, there's a class waiting for you. Cookies and refreshments are on the house for the little ones!

Space might be limited, but the opportunities to learn, enjoy, and create are boundless at the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival. So mark your calendar, like them on Facebook, and get ready to be part of a vivid celebration of art, culture, and community. Admission is free to the public, and the memories? Priceless.

Visit https://paintdexter.com/

for more information.

Photos: paintdexter.com