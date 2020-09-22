Dexter Cider Mill | When the donuts call, we must go

It's good to know some things never change, except this past year. Everything changed. And yet, when the donuts call, we must go.

Dexter Cider Mill owners Marty and Nancy Steinhauer have been busy for weeks getting the beloved Dexter institution ready for a community eager for a reprieve from all that's been happening in recent months.

"We put Plexiglas up all around our counters and our bottling area," says Marty. "We're all wearing masks. Employees get their temperatures taken when they come in. So, we're following all of the CDC protocol guidelines."

They also installed customer sanitizing stations. The staff routinely sanitizes. Painted apples on the floor and parking lot help guide customers into social distancing. Customers must wear masks. And be nice about it. They didn't make the rules.

"We've had a few that have come in and don't want to wear masks," Marty says. "But we told them they must have the mask on, or we can't serve them."

One might think all the safety restrictions would reduce customer visits to the cider mill. But as counterintuitive as it may seem, the mill has been as busy as ever this year. If you're a follower on Facebook, you may have noticed a couple of posts announcing that customers have depleted the cider mill of one product or another, something unheard of in the free-flowing non-restricted times.

"I suspect people want some normalcy right now, restoration of good and familiar things like a trip to the cider mill in fall," says Marty. "And that's what we're trying to do – make their visit to our cider mill feel good and normal while still following proper safety protocols."

Social media has been rife with posts and comments on supporting area businesses. Marty and Nancy have experienced this first hand at the cider mill.

"It has been unbelievable," Marty says. "This area is so great in their support of businesses. People seem to be genuinely glad to see us open, and it's been nice to be able to make people happy and give them something to look forward to."

The Steinhauer's involvement with the Dexter Cider Mill began almost 60 years ago when Nancy's father, Richard Koziski, a transplanted New Englander working for Ford, took a date to the cider mill. Waxing nostalgic for the east coast cider mills of his boyhood, he made the offhand comment that he would like to own a cider mill someday. Richard and his date, Katherine, got married. Twenty-five years after that date, they bought the Dexter Cider Mill in 1986.

Sixteen years ago, Nancy and Marty bought the mill from her parents and continued the tradition along with their three sons. All three generations are actively involved in the cider mill. It's incredible to think that since its construction in 1886, only three families have owned the Dexter Cider Mill – the VanNatter family who built the mill, the Otto Wagner family who bought the cider mill in 1900, and the Koziski/Steinhauer family.

The Dexter Cider Mill is the longest continuously operating cider mill in Michigan. The legacy remains unbroken in that cider is made the same way it was 134 years ago, using handpicked apples of 3-5 varieties and then pressing them in an oak rack press.

This family business steeped in tradition, however, is not stuck in the old ways of the past. The Steinhauer's three sons, Michael, Collin, and Jacob, have taken part in carrying the cider mill into the future by developing a line of delicious hard ciders. Dexter Cider Mill's hard cider is not the only alcoholic drink in the area. In downtown Chelsea, the Ugly Dog Distillery mixes a cocktail, "Original Cinn," featuring its salted caramel whisky, Dexter Cider Mill apple cider, and house-made cinnamon honey simple syrup.

Masters of ingenuity, Marty and Nancy are glad to be open this fall, holding off on any new additions to their business lineup.

"We weren't sure we would even be able to open given all the restrictions," says Marty. "And if we were able to open, what would our operation look like? What would we be allowed to do? Would our customers show up? There were so many uncertainties around the pandemic."

When you visit the Dexter Cider Mill, be prepared to pay with cash or check. An ATM is available onsite. It's a good idea to check additional parking options listed on their website before visiting.

The Cider Mill is open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wed-Sun.