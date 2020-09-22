Noble Appliance Set to Open Soon in Dexter

Shiny new appliances, furniture, and fixtures will soon fill Dexter’s former Country Market space.

Noble Appliance, based out of White Lake, purchased the 47,700 sq ft space from the Kennedy family last winter and is only a few days away from opening up shop.

In its seven years of existence, Noble has grown to four stores in Clawson, Clinton Twp, White Lake, and Madison Heights. The company is looking to aggressively double its footprint by adding four more stores in 2020, despite pandemic delays. New stores are in the works for Grand Rapids, Mt. Pleasant, Hartland, and Dexter.

Jason Lee, a partner in Noble, explains why the company chose Dexter. “There are not many large, open retail spaces like this that we could utilize and that are available in the area. The communities surrounding Ann Arbor, like Dexter, are super good. I go downtown here to eat lunch, and everyone is super friendly. When deciding on where to purchase property, we look carefully at the community, its nature, and if we are going to be able to work with them.”

“The past three months of working here has confirmed that we made an excellent choice coming to Dexter,” adds Jason. “The community reaching out to us has been good. Michelle has been extremely responsive as well as Washtenaw County. Chief Smith of the Dexter Fire Department called me, inviting me to drop into his office to get any help he could give. This is a great area.”

Noble Appliance is the convergence of two businesses. Jeremiah Miller, also a partner, and his father began an appliance repair service out of White Lake, Noble Appliance Repair. A twist to the repair service is that the Millers formed it to breathe new life into what they saw as the dying art of appliance repair.

“The core purpose of the appliance repair shop was not to be an appliance repair shop,” says Jeremiah. “The purpose of our repair business was to fund the development of software aimed at streamlining the repair business. Hands-on experience would also help us develop the program with real-life scenarios.”

In 2013, Jeremiah received a service call from Ben Lee, Jason’s brother, to repair 20 appliances. Accustomed to getting calls for one machine at a time, Jeremiah was surprised when he arrived at a warehouse full of household appliances. Ben Lee, a physician, based in Brighton, also owned an appliance business. Conversations ensued. A partnership formed.

The large, open stores offer what you would expect in appliances – refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, dryers, etc. But there’s more. The company also sells furniture, fixtures, and other revolving items, in their opinion, making the store a great place to spend time browsing.

“Something different every time you come in,” says Jeremiah. “We buy things in lots, and once it’s gone, it’s replaced by whatever comes in the next lot.”

“I think of a visit as going through a treasure chest to find what catches your eye,” adds Jason.

Noble’s purchase of the store laid to rest swirling and entertaining rumors about what would become of the space. A Trader Joe’s was bandied about on social media as well as a dollar store (which in fact has signed a lease agreement for a large space in the adjoining plaza). A local developer was supposedly looking to convert it into office space. At one point, there was talk of the Dexter Senior Center and Faith in Action sharing the space. Yet another theory declared black mold in the ceiling, and the old grocery store needed razing.

The 47,700 sq ft space is more extensive than Noble’s typical store of around 35,000 sq ft. Jeremiah and Jason agree that this means there will be an even more comprehensive selection of goods than at other locations.

Jason expects the Dexter location to be open sometime in mid-October. The duo is thrilled to be in Dexter.

“We’re building in a few other cities right now and get to see that there are considerable differences in municipalities,” says Jeremiah. “Dexter is set apart from other places by its collaborative spirit. That’s nice.”