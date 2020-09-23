Dexter’s Newest City Trail is Complete and It’s a Beauty

The second phase of the Mill Creek Park Trail begins where the Mill Creek Park boardwalk ends, near Forest Lawn Cemetery, and extends three-quarters of a mile along Mill Creek through lush grasslands to its terminus on Baker Rd. just north of Creekside Intermediate School.

“Visitors to Mill Creek Park or Forest Lawn Cemetery over the summer may have noticed the ongoing construction of the non-motorized trail extension, which began in April,” says Dexter City Clerk Justin Breyer. “The pathway was completed in collaboration with the Dexter Community Schools and Forest Lawn Cemetery, and serves as a great opportunity to connect with Mill Creek and naturals area of the City.”

The approximate cost for the new segment was $1.2 million. A grant from the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program provided $313,000. Washtenaw County provided another $300,000 through its Connecting Communities Grant. The remainder was funded by the City of Dexter.

The new trail is a much-anticipated addition to the popular Mill Creek Trail which typically gets around 300,000 visits annually from pedestrians and cyclists. The trail has been build to MDOT standards and is strong enough to support an ambulance.

The City asks that if you drive to the trail, please park in the lot at Forest and Broad or in the parking area at the end of Grand St. It is important to note that parking for the trail is not permitted in any school parking lot. The City also asks trail users to avoid parking in places near downtown businesses so that those spots can remain available for customers.

A third phase is planned to extend the trail to Shield Road and the pathway leading to Dexter High School. No specific dates have been set for its construction.