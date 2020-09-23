Brewing a local taste at the Erratic Ale Co. in Dexter

Located near downtown Dexter and the Border-to-Border Trail, the Erratic Ale Co. is a must-see visit for anyone who enjoys a unique beer brewed with a local touch.

This family owned and operated nano brewery and taproom opened its doors over a month ago after much work and preparation, including dealing with starting a new business during a pandemic.

For months there was anticipation as to what was going to happen inside suite 3 at 8080 Grand Street.

Well, the anticipation is over and Erratic Ale’s owner/operator team of Brian and Deb Schroeder are behind the bar ready to serve.

“We are pleased to finally be open and pouring pints,” said Brian Schroeder.

Even with the current COVID-19 issues, he said business has been steady.

One good reason why begins with the offerings of a rotating selection of handcrafted small batches of beers.

The Schroeders, who live not too far from the brewery and taproom, have taken a longtime hobby and made it into a small business. They’ve put a lot into it and want the community to know a few things about their effort.

“First of all, we’d like to let the community know that we really appreciate the warm reception and positive feedback they have given us,” Brian said. “We are happy to see lots of familiar (masked) faces returning from week to week along with our new guests. We always wanted our taproom to be a family friendly and community friendly gathering place and we think they have let us know we are on the right track.”

Next, they want the community to they really are family owned and operated and are Dexter residents.

“I take care of the brewing and packaging. Deb handles the financial and organizational items. The rest of our small family makes sure the kitchen and taproom run smoothly,” Brian said. “We are the ones you see behind the bar, delivering food and wiping tables. We are all working together to provide everyone the best beer and best taproom experience we can.”

Like everyone else, there was no anticipating the COVID-19 situation, but they stayed on the path and worked hard to get the doors open.

“It definitely took longer than we had anticipated,” Brian said looking back over the past year. “We were within weeks of finishing our build out of the space when the shutdown happened in March. Of course, then everything stopped for several weeks. It was definitely frustrating, but we certainly understood the gravity of the situation. Fortunately we had not started brewing at that point. We were very fortunate that we did not have beer just sitting in our tanks with nowhere to go. We consider that our silver lining to the pandemic cloud.”

With that part of the journey now complete, they are looking ahead as the seasons change.

That leads into another thing they want the community to know about them.

“We’d like everyone to know that we are able to offer indoor seating (at 50 percent capacity and with social distancing and enhanced cleaning measures) along with our outdoor seating,” Brian said. “Even though the weather is starting to cool down, we will maintain our outdoor seating for those that prefer to sit outside for as long as we can. We plan to add patio heaters soon, but everyone can feel free to dress for the weather and bring blankets to keep warm, too. We are hardy Michiganders after all.”

They also hope to expand their outdoor seating in the future.

So if you’re in Dexter, or going there to maybe walk, run or bike the B2B Trail, pay a visit to Erratic Ale. They currently have eight beers on tap and will be adding new ones soon.

“We brew every beer on site and serve them by the pint or in flights in our taproom,” according to Brian. “We also fill growlers and howlers to go.”

They have a small menu of cold finger foods available, but also welcome people to bring in carry out orders from their favorite local restaurants as well.

The location’s hours have been undergoing some revisions as they have been getting a better understanding of when people would like to come visit the taproom and they said they may still make some adjustments as they move into fall and winter, but for now the open hours are:

Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s located at 8080 Grand St., Suite 3, in Dexter.

As far as what to taste first, try the Good For The Soul, which is a Hazy IPA or the Jhonnu, which is a pale ale finished with Citra hops.

Or the Shadows, their dry stout that is lean, dry and roasty, and then maybe follow that up with the amber ale called, It Is What It Is, which is described as a solid combination of rich malt and Pacific Northwest hops.

Or get the…