More Michigan Law Enforcement Agencies Enforcing Bicycle Safety

| 1 min | from Michigan State Police |

Results from the bicyclist safety enforcement week campaign in five cities – Dearborn, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Muskegon, and Warren – have been released. The campaign ran from Sept. 9-15. The cities were selected due to their high number of bicyclist-related traffic crashes.

Dearborn Grand Rapids Lansing Muskegon Warren OVERALL TOTALS Motorist Warnings 9 8 29 33 37 116 Motorist Citations 110 0 29 26 21 186 Bicyclist Warnings 0 0 11 103 3 117 Bicyclist Citations 0 0 0 0 0 0

Between the five participating cities, 186 citations were handed out and 233 warnings given, with a majority of citations going to motorists and the warnings going equally to bicyclists and motorists. Officers were focusing on illegal turns, motorists failing to stop at a signal or before a crosswalk, motorists failing to give at least three feet when passing a bicyclist, bicyclists not riding with traffic, and bicyclists not using lights when riding at night.

“The City of Warren Police Department was happy to be involved in this and had two successful days of enforcement,” said Administrative Corporal Chris Strackbein, Warren Police Department. “Officers also passed out bicycle safety brochures to help educate the public and create safer roads in our community for all drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”

Over the last five years, 137 people have been killed in bicyclist-involved crashes in Michigan. In 2019, 21 bicyclists were killed on Michigan roadways.

The enforcement campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.