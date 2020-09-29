Dexter City Council Extends Temporary Outdoor Seating

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

By unanimous vote at its Sept. 28, 2020, meeting, the Dexter City Council exercised an option to extend temporary outdoor seating in downtown until November 30.

The outdoor seating, or “parklettes,” was implemented this past summer to help offset the capacity restrictions in place for local businesses, especially those in food service. Since they began, the parklettes have become a popular draw to downtown Dexter during the warm days of summer and mild days of early autumn.

The State’s current emergency ordinance that allowed for the creation of the temporary outdoor seating expires on November 30. Similar to the parklettes, in an effort to support local businesses for the winter months, the City of Dexter is currently working on a plan to establish outdoor social districts in which customers of businesses licensed to serve alcohol can take their beverages outside and socialize in designated areas.