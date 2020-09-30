Malicious Destruction, Intoxication, Hit & Run | Dexter Police Report for August 2020

| 2 min | from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office |

During the month of August, there were 242 calls for service. During this time 118 traffic stops were made resulting in 11 citations.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On August 4th Deputies took a complaint of malicious destruction of property {MDOP} at the Mugg and Boggs gas station on Baker Rd. A witness from across the street saw an unknown male spray painting the back of the building and was able to obtain video footage of the suspect and his vehicle. Deputies followed up with the suspect who admitted to causing the damage and cleaned up the area he painted. No prosecution was sought against the suspect.

On August 7th Deputies during proactive patrol stopped a vehicle on Dexter Pinckney Rd near Island Lake Rd for driving through a ditch. The deputies contacted the driver and determined he was intoxicated by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the Washtenaw County Corrections Facility.

On August 8th Deputies took a complaint of an Identity Theft where an unknown suspect used the complainant’s personal information to open a satellite television account. The Deputies are unable to develop leads identifying a suspect.

On August 20th Deputies took a complaint of a Hit & Run traffic crash. An unknown gray sedan sideswiped the complainant’s vehicle as they were both passing underneath the bridge on Island Lake Rd just west of Dexter Chelsea Rd. The other unknown driver involved did not stop after the crash and fled east through the City. Deputies were unable to locate the offender.

On August 24th Deputies took a report of a Criminal Sexual Conduct {CSC}. The victim reported she was sexually assaulted somewhere in Dexter by a known acquaintance/suspect. There were no injuries associated with this incident and the victim is reluctant to provide information on where the assault occurred, or the assailant involved. The case is still under investigation.

On August 28th Deputies were conducting property checks near the Dexter Cider Mill and located a subject sleeping underneath the Mast Road Bridge. This same subject had been found sleeping at the Dexter Cider Mill on August 26th. The subject was highly intoxicated and was transported to a local hospital for detoxification. He was served a trespass notice and advised not to frequent the mill after hours.

On August 29th, Deputies took a complaint of malicious destruction of property {MDOP} in the 2200 Block of Melbourne Avenue in the Walkabout Creek Apartments. The complainant reported an unknown suspect(s) cut her vehicle’s front tire during the night. Deputies are unable to develop any leads identifying suspects.