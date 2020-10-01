Dexter Field Hockey Downs Pioneer in Title Rematch

A rematch of the 2019 state championship match went down to the wire Thursday night as Dexter remained undefeated on the season by taking down Ann Arbor Pioneer 2-1.

The two teams faced off for the first time since last years state title match and it was a battle from the start.

Dexter carried the play early, picking up three straight corners but could not convert as the game remained scoreless through one quarter.

The Dreadnaughts broke through in the second when Dexter earned a corner and capitalized when Shannon Schoch hit Annalisa Shehab with the inbounds pass and she drilled it home from just inside the circle for a 1-0 Dreads lead.

The score remained that way until the second half when the Dreadnaughts earned another corner. After a shot on net, the rebound bounced right to Taylor Shook who knocked it into the corner of the net for a 2-0 Dreads lead.

Dexter continued to pressure, but Pioneer earned a corner with just under five minutes remaining and capitalized by slamming it home to cut the lead to 2-1.

The goal was the first allowed by Dexter in eight games this season.

The final four minutes were a nail biter and Pioneer got a good shot in the final minutes, but it sailed over the net and Dexter held on for the win.

Dexter improved to 8-0 overall on the season.