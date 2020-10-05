New Program “Together in Dexter” Seeks to Alleviate Social Isolation for Adults with Disabilities

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

The Ann Arbor Center for Independent Living (AACIL) has started a new program, Together in Dexter, that increases social interaction for adults ages 27 and over living with disabilities.

“This program was our goal before the pandemic,” says Shannon Clark, Information and Referral Specialist for AACIL. “And now with the social restriction in place, reducing the amount of social isolation that individuals with disabilities experience is more important than ever.”

Together in Dexter has been made possible by a grant from the Dexter Community Foundation. With social restrictions still in place, the group is preparing for the virtual launch of its programming.

Initially, the virtual programming involves 45 minutes of yoga that will cater to all abilities. The yoga session will immediately be followed by 45 minutes of peer support involving coffee, talk, and fun activities for individuals to become acquainted with one another.

Together in Dexter is being run by AACIL, a non-profit with the mission “to empower the lives of people with disabilities and to advocate for a more inclusive community for all.” The yoga will be led by instructor Robin Purves, founder of Yoga Rising. The coffee chat will be facilitated by Shannon Clark, LMSW.

For more information, see the flyer above.

RSVP to Shannon Clark sclark@aacil.org or 734-971-0277 x29